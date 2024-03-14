As the 2023-24 Juventus season has progressed, Weston McKennie has emerged as the team’s star midfielder. It was obvious before his two-assist performance against Atalanta last Saturday.

Although the Bianconeri have had a very up-and-down season this year, he has been a vital part of it all. Juventus are still on course to make it back to the Champions League next season. That’s despite everyone’s panic about their dip in form since January and their collapse out of the Scudetto battle.

Before this campaign started, the Italian side established the Champions League return bar, both implicitly and out loud. The American has played a significant role in keeping this objective within reach.

Despite sharing the pitch with Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli, McKennie has taken the initiative for his side. With seven assists in Serie A, he is far and away the team leader. In addition, he is still a hound on defense. His versatility as a right wingback and midfielder has been widely on display.

No new deal for the midfielder at Juventus?

There has been no progress on a new contract for the 25-year-old, however, and his current one will expire after the current season. The club and his agency met to discuss the extension, but they have not yet reached a deal.

According to Gazzetta, the Italian club is reportedly open to a $22 million offer for their star midfielder, suggesting it may seek to cash in on the situation. Contrary to rumors, the Turin giants are reportedly not ready to extend McKennie’s contract.

The report adds that, as a result of his impressive play this season, the USMNT stalwart is targeting a return to the Premier League. That being said, as United prepares for the summer transfer window, they have highlighted him as a potential alternative to their top targets.

The American international’s English experience has not been nice so far. Last year, he went on a loan to Leeds with the possibility of a permanent move. Yet, he couldn’t prevent the Whites from dropping into the Championship, and he went back to Serie A.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils’ manager Erik ten Hag has taken notice of him thanks to his assured performances. As per GIVEMESPORT, United have suggested McKennie as a promising candidate for their midfield revamp this summer.

McKennie floundered in previous stint in the Premier League

Aston Villa and Fulham may rekindle their interest in the Juventus midfielder after previously considering a transfer, while Arsenal are also monitoring the player. It is unclear, however, if they will challenge Juventus’ determination in the next months.

Leeds went down to the Championship last season, and McKennie was unable to save them. But when the time comes for him to leave Juventus, he is certain that clubs like Manchester United will offer him another chance to shine in the Premier League.

Furthermore, the article states that the long-term status of the former Schalke player at the Allianz Stadium is heavily questioned. Because of this, he may be given the green to begin a new endeavor before the start of the 2024/25 season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO