After an emotionally charged 12-year journey, Marco Reus, the beloved icon of Borussia Dortmund, will bid farewell to the club that shaped his career.

As the curtain falls on this chapter, it’s a moment of reflection on the highs and lows, the triumphs and heartbreaks that defined Reus’ tenure with Die Schwarzgelben.

From his humble beginnings in Dortmund‘s youth academy to becoming a Bundesliga star, Reus’ story is one of resilience and unwavering loyalty.

Despite flirtations with other clubs, his heart never strayed far from home. Even during his stint at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he flourished before returning to Dortmund, his bond with his hometown club remained unbreakable.

Throughout his career, the midfielder came tantalizingly close to capturing the ultimate prize: the Bundesliga title, the Champions League glory, and even a World Cup with Germany.

Yet, fate often dealt him cruel blows, with injuries sidelining him during crucial moments, leaving him to watch from the sidelines as his teammates battled on.

Despite the setbacks, his commitment to Dortmund never wavered.

Many others saw the club as a stepping stone. However, he saw it as his home, a place where he could build something special, something enduring. His decision to stay, even as others departed for greener pastures, spoke volumes about his character and dedication.

Now, as the 34-year-old prepares to embark on a new chapter, the club and their fans bid a bittersweet farewell to their talisman. While his time at Signal Iduna Park may be over, his impact on the Schwarzgelben and the Bundesliga will be felt for years to come.

Reus has had an exemplary career at Dortmund Reus has had an exemplary career at Dortmund

Preliminary talks already underway

The German national team star still has three games to play, the last of which is a must-win. The Champions League final, held at Wembley Stadium on June 1, will pit Real Madrid against Dortmund. It just so happens to be the same spot where Bayern beat Reus and his side in the 2012-13 final.

In the meantime, the veteran himself has admitted that he already looks forward, determined to continue his playing career. “I love this, to be on the pitch. So, I won’t be ending my career. I want to keep playing”, he said last week. Now the soccer world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in his remarkable journey.

Rumor has it that St. Louis City have already spoken with the soon-to-be free agent. Roman Burki, goalie for the CityPark outfit since 2022 after seven years with Dortmund, is still a close friend of his.

But it’s early on, and the veteran is thinking about a lot of other places he may take his career. This is still in its infancy; according to The Athletic, St. Louis have not added Reus to their discovery list as yet.

Prior to signing a player, Major League Soccer clubs must get them on a “discovery list”. It is like having the right to sign a player, and there is limited room on the discovery list for clubs.

Future next to Messi or Ronaldo?

Patrick Berger of Sky Germany reports that this has led to rumors linking Reus to a potential transfer to join forces with Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer. Not only that, but the German ace has caught the eye of Saudi powerhouse, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr, as well.

Despite that, Reus will wait till the Champions League final vs Real Madrid to decide his future. Attempting to win the craved European crown is obviously going to be his final chance, so he wants to give it his all.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Moritz Müller