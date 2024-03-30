Over the last several months, a lot of talk has revolved around Xabi Alonso and his future. Bayern and Liverpool have both shown interest in recruiting the 42-year-old, who is having fantastic success at Bayer Leverkusen at the moment.

Still, the Spaniard confirmed on Friday that he will stay as Black and Reds’ head coach for the next season. For the several teams who had high hopes of appointing him as their manager this summer, this news is devastating.

“I am convinced it is the right decision, I am happy,” he said. “We have had a lot of speculation regarding my future,” he said. “Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

“The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team – for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. My job is not over here.”

What did Alonso say about interest from other clubs?

Alonso addressed the attention from two of his previous teams. “It wouldn’t be correct of me to talk about other clubs when they are in this situation. For sure there are clubs I have a strong link [as] I played there. So I respect them.

“[I have] the conviction I am in the right place at Bayer Leverkusen and I want to keep growing with the club, growing with the players. We have speculated enough. I want to enjoy wherever I am and I am enjoying it at Leverkusen.”

Now that Alonso will stay with Leverkusen for the next season, he will be in charge of the team’s Champions League run. Supposedly, a release provision in his contract will become effective in the summer of 2025. Interestingly, this might be his possible departure date.

Door open for Madrid move in near future?

After Alonso turned down Liverpool and Bayern, Real Madrid executives were reportedly ecstatic. It allegedly gave them an opening to go for him next season. He is much sought-after by Los Blancos, who believe he would be an ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, Relevo claim.

The Basque coach is allegedly willing to take over in Madrid. As a result, Los Blancos are considering a move for him, even though Ancelotti signed until 2026.

Because of the Italian’s new contract, we will not be seeing a new manager anytime soon. However, the experienced boss may decide to leave in the next twelve to twenty-four months. It would only allow Alonso to take over.

The report adds that Florentino Perez has great respect for Alonso because of his time spent coaching Real Madrid’s junior teams. Not only was the ex-midfielder an important cog in the club’s wheel as a player, but he may wind up back there in a managerial capacity someday.

Hence, Perez may try to make a move for him in the summer of 2025. That’s when the release clause supposedly becomes operative in his contract with Leverkusen.

Alonso is undeniably one of the most exciting managerial possibilities in soccer right now. Thus, it’s no surprise that Real Madrid are hoping to sign him. At 42 years old, he has plenty of time to see action from the bench as well.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Funke Foto Services : IMAGO / DeFodi