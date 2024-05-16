After failing to entice several coaching targets, Bayern Munich is now reportedly ready to keep Thomas Tuchel on the team. The German giants previously announced back in February that Tuchel would depart the club at the end of the current campaign. Nevertheless, the manager has become a popular figure with the team’s fans, despite Bayern failing to grab the Bundesliga title.

After deciding to let Tuchel leave, Bayern officials quickly targeted Xabi Alonso as their next head coach. The former midfielder, however, opted to remain with current German champions Bayer Leverkusen. Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick then also rejected the chance to join Bayern this summer as well. As a result, the Bavarian side is now running out of options.

Bayern fans, players want Tuchel to stay with the club

Several news outlets reported on Wednesday that Bayern was locked in talks with Tuchel about possibly remaining with the team. Club execs Max Eberl and Christoph Freund are supposedly negotiating with the German coach regarding the surprising U-turn. Tuchel, however, apparently wants certain stipulations before committing to the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and Chelsea boss would first need a contract extension. His current deal, assuming he stays, expires in June 2025. Tuchel also wants assurances that Bayern will not simply replace him with a more attractive manager next summer.

Alonso may enter the fray once again following the 2024/25 campaign. There have also been suggestions that Bayern brass will want Jurgen Klopp as their manager in 2025. The German is departing Liverpool after nearly nine years with the Merseyside club.

Outside of the coach, honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness also needs to sign off on retaining Tuchel. The exec has publicly criticized his coach in recent weeks, particularly before the team’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid. Hoeness would have to change his mind on the manager for a deal to work.

Bayern fans, however, have already given their blessing in holding on to Tuchel. According to reports, a majority of the club’s players also prefer the manager to remain at the helm.

Tuchel prefers Man United job, but club has not fired its current coach

Another interesting twist in the ongoing saga involves Manchester United. The German manager reportedly prefers moving to Manchester to replace Erik ten Hag this summer. The current coach of the Red Devils has received plenty of backlash due to struggles throughout the season. Despite beating Newcastle on Wednesday night, United remains eighth in the Premier League standings.

While the Red Devils have underperformed, club brass has not given a clear indication that they will make a managerial change this summer. As a result, Tuchel may become unwilling to wait on United and instead shockingly sign a new contract at Bayern.

Final details still need working out for Tuchel to remain with Bayern beyond the current campaign. Nevertheless, it seems as if both sides are running out of serious options. Consequently, although once seemingly impossible, a rekindling between Bayern and Tuchel now appears to be in the cards.

