Wondering how to watch River Plate in the US? Here’s everything the North American-based South American soccer fan needs to know.

La Banda

One of South America’s most iconic clubs, River Plate is based in Buenos Aires and holds the record for the most titles won in the Argentine league. River plays at the Estadio Más Monumental, which is also the main home of the Argentina national team. “Monumental” is a fitting name, as it is the largest stadium in all of South America. The Superclásico local rivalry with Boca Juniors is one of the most fierce in all sports, not just soccer.

Where can I watch River Plate?

River routinely appears in CONMEBOL competitions as well as domestic play. Here’s where you can see games in the US:

Watch River Plate in the Primera División:

TV: TyC Sports

Streaming: Paramount+, ViX



Watch River Plate in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana:

TV: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT*

*beIN SPORTS CONNECT is an overflow streaming platform, similar to ESPN, and requires a TV or streaming plan that carries the main beIN TV channels

River Plate Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can vary depending on the game. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

River Plate Streaming Options

All Argentine Primera games are available in English on Paramount+. Spanish coverage is available on the TyC network which is on Fanatiz and Fubo, or you can stream with ViX.

Watch River Plate with Fubo

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Fanatiz and Fubo each carry both main beIN channels, which show Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, and they each also have Argentine league games, so either would get you near total coverage for games. Any service (including cable or satellite) that has beIN will also get you credentials for beIN CONNECT, which streams games not on TV in Copa.

Sling TV also offers plans that include beIN for CONMEBOL matches.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our River TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch River Plate? Let us know in the comments section!