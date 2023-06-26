Our River Plate TV schedule has the info you need to watch one of South America’s biggest clubs.

Founded in 1901, Club Atlético River Plate is named for the Río de la Plata, and is Argentina’s most successful domestic club. River Plate sits at the top of both the all-time Argentine Primera and Copa Libertadores tables.

Together with Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors, they form the Superclásico, one of the most celebrated rivalries in world football.

Whether you’re drawn in by the intense rivalry with Boca, the incredible atmosphere of South American football, or just want to follow one of the Americas’ greatest clubs, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I watch the River Plate match?

River Plate on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1901

Stadium: Estadio Mâs Monumental

Manager: Enzo Francescoli

Argentine top-flight titles: 37

Copa Libertadores titles: 4

River Plate TV schedule and streaming links

Starting and 2021 and thru at least 2024, the English-language Argentine Liga Profesional de Fútbol rights in the US are held by CBS Sports, which streams every league match on Paramount+.

In addition to the Primera, Paramount+ is also the exclusive English-language home of Copa de la Liga Profesional and Supercopa Argentina.

In Spanish, Primera games can be found on both Fanatiz and ViX+.

When it comes to continental competition such as Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana, both English and Spanish coverage is on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español offers Spanish coverage, while certain games (or additional language options) are present via their streaming outlet, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTs is available select cable and satellite providers, but also thru streaming services Fanatiz, fuboTV and Sling.

Full full coverage, you’ll need Paramount+ and access to beIN SPORTS. fuboTV is a solid option if you want beIN, as it also comes with channels such as FOX, USA, NBC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes – which show other leagues and competitions including the World Cup, Premier League, LaLiga and more.

Watch River Plate on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

River Plate Kits

River Plate club history

Club Atlético River Plate was founded in 1901. The name comes from the Rio de la Plata, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean near the city of Buenos Aires. The club fields teams in a number of additional sports, but is most famous for its football team. In 1904, the club adopted the now iconic red sash on its white kit.

River have won the Argentine Primera a record 37 times, as well as 14 national cups. They are four-time Copa Libertadores champions, and have numerous other international titles as well (including the Intercontinental Cup in 1986). They are, to date, the only Argentine club to simultaneously hold the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and Recopa Sudamericana (from 2014-2015).

River Plate play at the aptly-named Estadio Monumental, the largest stadium in Argentina and South America. In addition to River Plate, it is also the home venue of the Argentina national team. Opened in 1938, It was the host venue of the 1978 FIFA World Cup final, as well as four Copa América finals.

The biggest rivalry in Argentina and arguably the world is between River Plate and fellow Buenos Aires side Boca Juniors. The Superclásico sees the two most successful and popular clubs in the country face each other. The atmosphere at the iconic Monumental and Bombonera stadiums is unrivaled for these massive clashes each season. Things got so hectic in 2018, that when the two teams met in the Copa Libertadores final, fan violence before the second leg forced the game to be moved to Madrid, Spain.

Though many of the top players eventually move to Europe, many legends of Argentinian football have played for River Plate throughout their history. Players such as Hernán Crespo, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ariel Ortega, Enzo Francescoli and Mario Kempes have helped shape River into one of the greatest clubs in the world.

River Plate feature stories and news