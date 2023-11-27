Need to know how to watch Argentina on US TV and streaming? Here are the details La Albiceleste fans need to catch each match.

La Albiceleste

Argentina are amongst the highest-profile national teams in the world. Led over the years by legends such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, Argentina is one of the most feared, and successful, teams on the international circuit. The three-time World Cup champions also have a mountain of South American regional titles and contest a fierce rivalry with neighbors Brazil.

Where can I watch Argentina?

Argentina competes in all regional tournaments and has historically almost always qualified for the World Cup. Here’s how to watch the various competitions:

Watch Argentina in the World Cup:

TV: FOX, FS1, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Watch Argentina in the World Cup qualifying:

TV: Telemundo*, Universo*

Streaming: Fanatiz Pay-Per-View, ViX*

*Home games only, away qualifiers only on Fanatiz

Watch Argentina in Copa América*:

TV: FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, TUDN

Streaming: ViX*

* Select games on ViX, if any

Argentina Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches, especially for South American teams, can be on a case-by-case basis regarding broadcasts. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our International Friendly TV schedule page.

Argentina Streaming Options

All of Argentina’s key games, namely the World Cup and Copa América, will be on standard TV in the US. Streaming services like Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream will carry these mainstream networks.

Unfortunately, some of Argentina’s other biggest games – World Cup qualifiers – are not as easy to find. Fanatiz PPV is the only way to watch the away games, with only home World Cup qualifiers on TV. And details can change at the last minute as well.

Check our Argentina TV schedule page for the most current game listings.

Watch Argentina with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Fubo is a good bet for the games on TV, as it carries all the main TV channels you’ll see Argentina featured on.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Argentina? Let us know in the comments section!