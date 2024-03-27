Because of the abundance of big tournaments happening in 2024, followers of international soccer will feel pampered. While January and February were occupied with the African Cup of Nations, two more major international competitions are scheduled to take place this summer.

Naturally, you could care about the UEFA European Championship that will be happening in Germany. But on the other side of the globe, the Copa America 2024 tournament will also be happening simultaneously.

Competing in 14 different locations throughout the United States, the best 16 teams from two confederations—CONMEBOL and CONCACAF—will be vying for the title of Copa America champions.

The competition will include an abundance of A-list athletes. The spotlight will naturally fall on Lionel Messi and Argentina and with good reason. The illustrious forward will spearhead his team into this competition having won not only the title in 2022 in Qatar but also the global title.

Since then, Messi and Argentina have continued to establish themselves as a dominant force in world soccer. They aren’t the only ones who will face tough competition as they seek a repeat of their Copa America title.

Even though Brazil is stacked, other teams like Uruguay and Colombia are starting to make waves. When you add in the fact that Mexico and the USMNT are both CONCACAF representatives, you have the makings of a thrilling competition.

Best players in action at the 2024 Copa America

Christian Pulisic

Pulisic, who has been a star for the United States national team since he was a teenager, is finally reaching his peak as a player. His first season in Italy came after a tumultuous four years with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League. However, he frequently saw limited playing time due to injuries or coaching decisions.

When it comes to Milan, however, “Captain America” has found both consistent health and a rabid supporter in manager Stefano Pioli, who starts him in almost every match. The 25-year-old has confirmed his trust by scoring a career-high 12 goals in all competitions. His previous best was 11 in 2019-20 when playing for Chelsea.

Lionel Messi

Miami will host the Copa America final, close to Lionel Messi‘s club soccer field. It will give him the chance to defend Argentina’s championship in his own neighborhood.

The Argentine people are quite optimistic, but they also know that a new period will soon arrive. Following the Copa America, Angel Di Maria will retire from international play, he recently announced. Several players may decide to do the same, and Messi could also be one of them.

Just four days before his nation begins the 16-team tournament, Lionel Messi celebrates his 37th birthday. Therefore, this might very well be his last opportunity to play in the Copa America. In 2024, he may potentially decide to retire from national team competition as well.

Santiago Gimenez

The young Mexican has blossomed into one of El Tri’s most valuable assets. Especially, in the year and a half after being left off Mexico’s 2022 World Cup roster. Despite feeling left out, Gimenez helped Feyenoord win the Dutch crown for the second time this century, scoring 15 goals.

Last season, he scored 31 goals in all competitions for the Eredivisie, surpassing the previous record set in 2009 by the legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. Furthermore, Gimenez scored the game-winning goal for Mexico in the Gold Cup last year.

Vinicius

Brazil are facing a daunting task since most of their best players are now out of the Copa America due to injuries or are severely underperforming. In October, Neymar—Brazil’s all-time leading scorer—suffered a devastating knee injury.

His readiness to play again in the Copa America is still up in the air. A full recovery in time for the Copa America is well within the range of possibilities. However, the Selecao coach Dorival is likely already preparing for a future without him.

Going forward, Real Madrid star Vinicius will have the responsibility of leading the squad to victory without Neymar, particularly with the Copa America coming up in the summer. With 28 appearances for Brazil, Vinicius has found the back of the net three times. He did send a strong message of purpose with a good showing against Spain, especially at the Bernabeu.

Endrick

Brazilian hopeful Endrick will also be the center of attention. At the tender age of seventeen, he is rapidly becoming a household name in his own country. His thrilling play for Palmeiras and, of course, his impending transfer to Real Madrid after the competition are the main reasons for this.

The hype mill has been in full swing since that agreement was finalized more than a year ago. While he will likely open the Copa America as an impact substitute, his chances of earning a starting spot are still high.

PHOTOS: IMAGO