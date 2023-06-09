The North London Derby, Arsenal vs Spurs, is one of the biggest rivalries in English football – and here’s how to watch.

Where to find Arsenal vs Spurs



Viewers in the US can find Arsenal vs Tottenham in a few spots, depending on the competition.

The rights to the Premier League are held by NBC. While certain matches each week are exclusively shown on their Peacock streaming service, big games are broadcast on television on the USA Network or the main NBC over-the-air channel. Arsenal-Spurs is a marquee matchup that almost certainly will be shown on USA or NBC. In addition, Spanish language broadcasts are televised on either Universo or Telemundo.

Both clubs are usually top-6 contenders in the EPL, and are the two of the most successful teams in all of England. Plus the Gunners and Spurs have sizable followings in the United States, so the two sides frequently featuring on US linear TV is no surprise.

Considering it’s a guarantee Arsenal-Spurs happens twice a year in the Premier League, the best bet to catch the games is via Fubo. The streaming service is an alternative to cable which includes over 100 channels, including those that air the Premier League.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Watch Arsenal vs Spurs on US TV

Fubo offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

While NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, there are other competitions which could see the two sides meet up.

Should the two be drawn together in the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are held by ESPN. The majority of English cup matches are shown on ESPN+. However, later round games and the final may also be shown on the ESPN/ESPN2 cable networks as well.

In the event the two teams face off in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, things move over to CBS/Paramount+. Games are all shown on Paramount+ streaming, with select matches also airing on the main CBS network.

Streaming offers

As noted above, Fubo (with access to Premier League games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Peacock does hold Premier League rights, however marquee games like Arsenal vs Spurs are very likely to be featured in linear TV, those games are usually not available on Peacock. Saturday games shown on NBC, however, usually are also simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+, for FA Cup and League Cup games, is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a ton more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Arsenal vs Spurs rivalry

The first time the two sides ever played was a friendly in November 1887, a match cut short due to darkness. They would not meet in an official league match until 1909, but the real heated rivalry began in 1913 when Arsenal moved to Highbury, only 3.5 miles from Tottenham’s White Hart Lane in North London.

In the 21st century, both clubs have since opened new modern stadiums, but both are in the exact same location (about 450 yards away in Arsenal’s case with the Emirates Stadium, while Spurs new ground sits on part of the same footprint as White Hart Lane).

Since 1950, both clubs have been in the same division except for one season (1977-78), so league meetings have been fierce and frequent. Historically Spurs have tended to lag behind Arsenal in the table, but in recent years they’ve had the upper hand, finish ahead of the Gunners for six consecutive seasons since 2016.

Being high-profile clubs based in London, both teams have seen their share of equally high-profile players and managers. Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane, Robin van Persie, Theo Walcott and Emmanuel Adebayor are some of the players who have made noise in the rivalry in recent times. On the sidelines, top managers like Arsène Wenger, Bertram Mee, Herbert Chapman, Bill Nicholson, Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Redknapp and José Mourinho have called the shots for one of the two rivals.

Titles Won Arsenal Tottenham Premier League / 1st Division 13 2 FA Cup 14 8 League Cup 2 4 Community Shield 16 7 European Cup Winners’ Cup 1 1 UEFA Cup / Europa League 0 2 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 1 0 Total 47 24

All time results in all official competitions (since 1909):

Arsenal Draw Tottenham 81 51 61



Most recently, Arsenal defeated Tottenham 2-0 in January 2023, and by a score of 3-1 in October during the 2022-23 Premier League season.

For more info on the two North London giants, check out our Arsenal and Spurs pages, complete with team info and the latest TV and streaming schedules.