World Soccer Talk Podcast – Episode 7

World Soccer Talk is the new weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and via apps.
In the NEW episode, number 7, we cover a range of topics including:
• The top 10 soccer commentators, co-commentators and studio analysts,
• How La Liga become more popular in the United States,
• Concerns about MLS TV ratings based on Stefan Szymanski’s latest research,
• Our favorite matches from the past week,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners!
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode.
Here are the different ways you can download the World Soccer Talk Podcast stream.
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on Stitcher,
• Subscribe to the podcast via Google Play,
• Listen via the World Soccer Talk website, or visit the World Soccer Talk Podcasts page
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on iTunes,
• Add the World Soccer Talk Podcast RSS feed to your RSS reader,
• Listen to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on TuneIn, Soundcloud and Audioboom.