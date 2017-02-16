Watching Women’s Super League and Women’s Champions League from USA: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 14, we are joined by special guest Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer. We cover a range of topics including:
• Is there enough demand for FA WSL and UEFA Women’s Champions League games in the US to have the games streamed or televised,
• A review of FOX’s Champions League coverage,
• Huge news for Liga MX in the United States,
• First impressions of the fubo Premier service as well as news from DIRECTV NOW
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners!
