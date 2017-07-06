Improvements FOX Sports can make to ace their World Cup coverage: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 34, Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris cover a range of topics including:
• Our thoughts on how FOX Sports can improve its World Cup coverage given that we now know what their blueprint is,
• Discussion of FOX’s coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup final,
• Details on how you can enter to win tickets to el Clasico Miami between Real Madrid and Barcelona,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners and much more.
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
To enter to win tickets to el Clasico Miami between Real Madrid and Barcelona, go to 11miami.com/clasico. First place wins two ultra-premium VIP seats with all-inclusive food and beverage in the 72Club, inside the Hard Rock Stadium. Second place gets two tickets for the PSG vs Juventus game July 26 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Third place receives VIP Bottle Service for up to 6 people at ROOFTOP AT E11EVEN for the El Clasico Viewing Party on Saturday, July 29.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode.
