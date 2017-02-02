Four best cities for MLS expansion based on TV markets: World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 12, we cover a range of topics including:
• Evaluating the 12 MLS expansion cities through the lens of future TV contracts,
• NWSL’s new TV deal and where soccer fans can watch the games this year,
• Our thoughts on the FA Cup and Bundesliga coverage from this past weekend,
• What NBC Sports did this week that infuriated us,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners!
Listen to the show via the player above or via this link.
Send in your questions, comments and feedback to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode.
Here are the different ways you can download the World Soccer Talk Podcast stream.
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on Stitcher,
• Subscribe to the podcast via Google Play,
• Listen via the World Soccer Talk website, or visit the World Soccer Talk Podcasts page
• Subscribe to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on iTunes,
• Add the World Soccer Talk Podcast RSS feed to your RSS reader,
• Listen to the World Soccer Talk Podcast on TuneIn, Soundcloud, YouTube and Audioboom.