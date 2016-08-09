Browse the Ligue Un TV schedule below for games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORT Espanol, beIN SPORTS Connect, fuboTV, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Soccer 2Go.
In the United States, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español are the home of French Ligue Un soccer including teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, Saint Etienne, AS Monaco FC and others.
Note: Even if you don’t have a TV subscription to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS Espanol, you can access those channels via online streaming service fuboTV for $9.99/month. Read our review of fuboTV. And sign up for fuboTV via their website. Also included are listings for Ligue Un teams playing in the French Super Cup, games involving the France national team and summer friendlies. Bookmark this page and return to it often.
You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.
The 2016–17 Ligue 1 season will be the 79th season since its establishment. Paris Saint-Germain will be the defending champions. There are 20 clubs in the league, with three promoted teams from Ligue 2 replacing the three teams that were relegated from Ligue 1 following the 2015–16 season.
Ligue Un TV schedule
All times Eastern.
— Last updated January 1, 2017
Friday, January 6
Monaco vs. Ajaccio (Coupe de France, Round of 64), 3pm, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports, YipTV, DirecTV Now and fuboTV (free trial)
Friday, January 13
Lille vs. Saint Etienne, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, January 14
Rennes vs. Paris Saint Germain, 11am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Nancy vs. Bastia, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Montpellier vs. Dijon, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Toulouse vs. Nantes, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Angers vs. Bordeaux, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Lorient vs. Guingamp, 2pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 13
Nice vs. Metz, 9am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Caen vs. Lyon, 11am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Marseille vs. Monaco, 3pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, February 14
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, and Sling Blue (free trial)
Thursday, February 16
AZ Alkmaar vs. Lyon (Europa League), 1pm, FOX Soccer 2GO
Manchester United vs. St. Etienne (Europa League), 3:05pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, and Sling Blue (free trial)
Tuesday, February 21
Manchester City vs. Monaco, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, and Sling Blue (free trial)
Wednesday, February 22
St. Etienne vs. Manchester United (Europa League), Noon, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, and Sling Blue (free trial)
Thursday, February 23
Lyon vs. AZ Alkmaar (Europa League), 3:05pm, FOX Soccer 2GO
Wednesday, March 8
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, and Sling Blue (free trial)
Wednesday, March 15
Monaco vs. Manchester City, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now, and Sling Blue (free trial)
Comment Text*am in ghana and am using 6ft dish how do i get your signal?thank you
beIN SPORTS USA is only available in the United States. But beIN SPORTS also has different networks in Africa, so your best bet is to check to see what’s available in Ghana. Thanks Abdul.