Browse the Eredivisie TV schedule below for Eredivisie games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as Univision Deportes and fuboTV.
Also included are listings for Eredivisie teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, KNVB Cup, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as cup matches, and games featuring the Netherlands national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often. You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.
Eredivisie TV schedule
All times Eastern.
— Last updated: May 4, 2017
Thursday, May 11
Lyon vs. Ajax (Europa League semifinal, 1st leg), 3:05pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN3, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Last game of the season 2016 / ’17 in the playoffs
According to my listings, one of the 1:45 pm games on August 6 will be airing on Univision Deportes (coverage starting at 1:30 pm) . My listings don’t mention the teams involved but I’m pretty confident that it’ll feature the PSV Eindhoven match.
I’m a bit confused about what I can expect. Which eredivisie matches are shown? I can only see PSV. The leading team in The Netherlands is Feyenoord. Are these matches shown as well?
PSV Eindhoven is featured more prominently because they have 2 Mexicans on their squad. Other than PSV, Ajax is the other team most often featured on Univision Deportes.
NGSN has English-language rights to all of the Eredivisie games, but they still haven’t relaunched, so most of the Eredivisie games are not being shown in the US at this time.
Where in USA television can we watch the Eredivisie? I’m a follower of the Afc Ajax and I don’t know where to watch the Eredivisie games, I remember they use to show them on espn 3 but it seems it doesn’t show them anymore. Does the Univision Deportes still broadcast and still show Dutch Football? And also, I’m wanting to post up some of my own article soccer stories, especially on the Ajax. is there anyway I can try and post up my own soccer articles on this site?
Currently, Eredivisie games are no longer televised in the United States. NGSN has the rights but they’re no longer in business. Univision no longer has been showing the games. Hopefully someone else will be picking up the games next season.
Here’s more info about getting your articles published – http://worldsoccertalk.com/get-published/
You can get afc ajax on sky sports
Ajax won 4-0 today and feyenoord lost 3-0 so we’re only 1 point behind them with one match two go