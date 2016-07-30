Browse the Eredivisie TV schedule below for Eredivisie games shown on US television and the Internet, on channels such as Univision Deportes and fuboTV.

Also included are listings for Eredivisie teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League, KNVB Cup, summer friendlies, domestic competitions such as cup matches, and games featuring the Netherlands national team. Bookmark this page and return to it often.  You’ll find the latest schedule of TV games, in many cases posted before the information is officially released.

SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering a 2-year TV price guarantee starting at $39.99/month. Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.

Eredivisie TV schedule

 

Eredivisie TV schedule

All times Eastern.

 

— Last updated: May 4, 2017

 

Thursday, May 11

Lyon vs. Ajax (Europa League semifinal, 1st leg), 3:05pm, FOX Sports 2, ESPN3, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)

 

READ MORE:

•  UEFA Champions League TV schedule

•  The Netherlands’ fall was predictable, and one man deserves more blame than most

•  Top 20 greatest soccer club teams of all time

• Comparison of legal soccer streaming services

 

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Last game of the season 2016 / ’17 in the playoffs

 

If you have any questions about the Eredivisie TV schedule, let us know in the comments section below.

 