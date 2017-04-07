La Liga sees 16% percent increase in viewership on beIN SPORTS en Español

Viewership of La Liga games on beIN SPORTS en Español in the United States grew 16% year-over-year.
The Spanish-language network has seen tremendous growth in La Liga viewership including 627,000 who watched the Barcelona-Valencia game on March 19 across both the beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español networks. The game ranked as the second highest soccer match over that weekend among sports cable networks.
Other TV viewing audience highlights from the past two months include:
• 612,000 viewers: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid; February 26, 2017
• 519,000 viewers: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona; February 26, 2017
• 511,000 viewers: Granada vs. Barcelona; April 2, 2017
• 524,000 viewers: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis; March 12, 2017
• 522,000 viewers: Deportivo La Coruna vs. Barcelona, March 12, 2017
• 483,000 viewers: Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo, March 4, 2017
Across all La Liga games on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, the league is averaging 153,624 viewers.
For seven consecutive months, beIN SPORTS en Español has out-delivered Spanish-language sports networks on the weekends including Univision Deportes and FOX Deportes, according to beIN SPORTS.
For the month of March 2017, beIN SPORTS saw an increase in viewership of 6% compared to November thanks, in part, due to the important World Cup qualifiers the network televised, which included the US Men’s National Team as well as Brazil, Argentina and others.
Argentina vs. Chile, broadcast on beIN SPORTS en Español, was the highest match of this round delivering 605,000 total viewers. Compared to all cable competition, this match was the second most-watched qualifier of this round, outperforming matches on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2. Meanwhile, Brazil vs. Paraguay was the second highest delivery on beIN SPORTS en Español with 453,000 total viewers.
Panama vs. USA on March 28 was the most-viewed telecast on beIN SPORTS year-to-date and the most-watched qualifying match of all time on the network outpacing the beIN SPORTS total day average by triple digits. The viewership for the Panama-USA game averaged 281,000 viewers on beIN SPORTS.
What’s the highest rating for a non Real Madrid and Barcelona La Liga game?
Not all providers supply the SAP option for the Spanish channel, though I’ve seen enough of these teams where it is not 100% vital; sometimes the English world feed commentary is not great (you get that if the game is also on one of the BeIn connect channel), so Spanish or silence can be better,