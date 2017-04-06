MLS TV ratings down 8% compared to last season

The average MLS TV viewing audience for the 2017 season is down 8% compared to last season, according to data aggregated by Sports TV Ratings and World Soccer Talk.
For the 2017 season through April 3, which totals 15 games, MLS is averaging 261,667 viewers compared to 284,842 after 11 games during the same time period at the beginning of the 2016 season.
The biggest decline in TV ratings has been from Univision. Last year at this stage of the season, the Spanish-language network was averaging 303,750 viewers after four games. This year, they’ve seen a 25% decline in viewers. After six games, they’re averaging 226,167 viewers per match.
For FOX Sports and ESPN, it’s better news thankfully. By mixing up its broadcast times, ESPN’s averaging viewing number for MLS games has increased 29% this season from 246,000 to 318,333.
FOX Sports has seen a slight increase of 5% from last year’s 254,750 average after four games compared to the 268,833 average so far this season after six matches.
While the news from ESPN and FOX Sports is rosier, last weekend’s TV numbers are concerning. The final Behind The Badge episode on West Brom that NBCSN aired on Sunday mid-afternoon had more viewers than the primetime FS1 MLS game between Toronto and Sporting KC on Friday.
Also the relegation battle between Middlesbrough and Swansea — two teams that do not have a lot of fans in the US — had more viewers for their early Sunday morning game on NBCSN than Friday night’s MLS game shown in primetime to the west coast between Seattle and Atlanta. That’s the same Seattle that is the current MLS champion. And Atlanta, who are the most exciting team in the league this season.
Curious as to where you got the Univision numbers — the weekend afternoon numbers for the “big” networks are often released via press releases, and even they are few and far between, relatively speaking. (Cynically, I think this is designed to sweep embarrassingly low ratings under the rug.)
We can talk about why the MLS ratings are what they are until we’re blue in the face (and we often do, ha), but the explanation could be as easy as saying that much of the support is driven in such a hyper-local way that most fans simply don’t give a damn about any team other than their own — certainly not to the extent that they’d voluntarily watch a nationally televised games involving two “random” teams.
We get the Univision numbers directly from the television network.
Until the league finds a way to get soccer fans in non MLS cities to care about it, the rating will go absolutely nowhere. In fact, the ratings IN many MLS cities are not good. TV contract in ’23 will be the defining moment for this league: Without a big one, they are in serious trouble. I know the scarf wavers and fanboys don’t want to hear this, but this is the truth.
Very true. They literally have 5 years to make it or break it. They’re trying, but nothing so far really seems to work. Com MLS! Let’s do this!
What is the alternative? We have no domestic league and we pretend a bunch of foreign leagues half way around the league are our league? Thar would be a joke and everyone would laugh that even China can have a domestic league but dumbass Yanks have to run around in Man U and Arsenal scarves. Embarrassing. Americans are their own worst enemy when it comes to soccer. It will never make it here
The alternative? Simple.
1) cheer on the demise of MLS like the self-loathing American soccer “fans” such as the ones on this Europoser hipster site love to do
2) pretend to have a deep, organic, life-long attachment to a team that plays across the Atlantic–a team that is ALWAYS competitive (funny how the American pro-rel zealots conveniently cheer for teams that are NEVER in any danger of relegation)
3) chant and sing songs in fake British accents.
Only then can you consider yourself a “refined” or “knowledgeable” soccer (oops, I mean football) “fan.”
Streaming is not included in these numbers which skews things a bit. Nielsen does not report streaming numbers and if that’s where this data is coming from (which it likely is) that means they are excluding people who are watching from home or on the road just not on cable.
Ratings for MLS are a limited metric… Let’s see the streaming numbers. I bet you dollars to donuts MLS has the highest % of cord cutters of any American sport. By the time the new contract comes up, I think a lot of stations will have realized this and will be directly monetizing OTT streams and making bank on it.
You guys are overreacting. Mls used to pay for tv time. Those days are long gone. As long as the us national team is around, mls will get money.
I’d have to agree with From the future. I’m an LA Galaxy fan and when I go to games those in attendance are more often than not people no older than their mid 30s through mid 40s. (though I admit I’m a terrible judge of age.) Younger demographics more and more get their entertainment nearly exclusively from online, streaming, or on-demand content. What percent of viewership comes from traditional sources like radio or TV and what percent come from streaming sources like MLS live?