Costa trains again as China row rumbles on

London (AFP) – Chelsea striker Diego Costa took part in a solitary training session for the second day in a row Monday at the club’s Surrey training base, British media reported, as he continued his recovery from a back injury.
The Spain forward’s Chelsea future was called into question after he was left out of the Premier League giants’ win at champions Leicester on Saturday amid speculation he could be the subject of a colossal bid from a wealthy Chinese club.
Conte, however, was adamant it was injury alone which prevented Costa, 28, featuring against Leicester.
Now Costa, who has scored 14 Premier League goals in 19 appearances this season, will have his fitness evaluated again ahead of Chelsea’s match at home to Hull on Sunday.
“If there is a problem — and I repeat ‘if’ — with the players then in my career I prefer to sort the problem in the changing room, not outside and not in press conference,” said Conte on Saturday.
“But I repeat — if. I have told the truth.”