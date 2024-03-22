While the international break has most of the world’s leagues on pause, the Major League Soccer schedule of commentators continues on March 23. Matchday five in MLS features 13 games happening in one day. Some of the league’s top players will be unavailable because of international duty. Yet, several top-tier matchups will send waves throughout the league in the early part of the 2024 campaign with many MLS Season Pass commentators calling the games.

The first of those games is at 2 p.m. ET. The New England Revolution welcomes the Chicago Fire to start matchday five in Major League Soccer. New England, an MLS Cup Playoffs qualifier in four of the last five seasons, is yet to pick up a point this season. After four games, New England has been the worst team in the league with four losses by a combined seven goals. Chicago presents an opportunity for New England, as the Windy City club has just four points after four games.

MLS 360 will be a popular spot for people during the 7:30-9:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET kickoff windows. The whip-around show will cover seven games at the same time. That includes the Vancouver Whitecaps hosting Real Salt Lake. Having only played three games Vancouver is off to a strong start this season with two wins and a draw. There is a slim chance Vancouver could go to the top of the combined MLS table with a win. Regardless, the start for the Canadian club this season is far better than in 2023, when Vancouver had to wait until matchday six for its first win.

Then, at 8:30 p.m. ET, Sporting Kansas City welcomes the LA Galaxy with both teams having a decent start to the 2024 MLS season. Both clubs are undefeated, but that does not indicate total success. After four games, each has one win and three draws for just six points.

Unlike most other matchweeks in Major League Soccer, there is no game available on TV this weekend. Traditionally, FOX or Fox Sports will have coverage of one game, which is usually the first game of the day on Saturday. This weekend, all 13 games are exclusive to MLS Season Pass.

There, you will be able to watch in English or Spanish. Moreover, there is MLS 360, which is the whip-around show from Apple that has coverage of each of the simultaneous games. The English-language listings for the 13 MLS games are listed below.

Commentators across MLS on March 23

All of the following games are listed in US Eastern Time.

2 p.m. — New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire — Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey.

2 p.m. — New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami. — Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham.

7:30 p.m. — Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew. — Tony Husband and Ross Smith.

7:30 p.m. — FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC. — Max Bretos and Devon Kerr.

7:30 p.m. — Orlando City vs. Austin FC. — Nate Bukaty and Brian McBride.

7:30 p.m. — Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United. — Callum Williams and Calen Carr.

7:30 p.m. — Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake. — Blake Price and Paul Dolan.

8:30 p.m. — Sporting Kansas City vs. LA Galaxy. — Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu.

8:30 p.m. — St. Louis CITY vs. DC United. — Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St. Aubin.

9:30 p.m. — Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo. — Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam.

10:30 p.m. — Los Angeles FC vs. Nashville SC. — Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman.

10:30 p.m. — Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union. — Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo.

10:30 p.m. — San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders. — Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce.