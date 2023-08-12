This Celta Vigo TV schedule will have you set to watch each Los Celestes match from the comfort of home.

While you may only know the name Celta Vigo as an opponent for Barcelona or Real Madrid, this century-old club has a rich history.

Celta Vigo TV Schedule

Celta Vigo on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 13 11:00 AM ET Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes , ESPN Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Saturday, August 19 11:00 AM ET Real Sociedad vs. Celta Vigo ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1923

Stadium: Estadio Balaídos

Manager: Rafael Benítez

Spanish top-flight titles: 0 (best finish: 4th, 2003-03)

Spanish Copa del Rey titles: 0

European titles: Intertoto Cup (2000 co-winners)

Where Can I Watch the Celta Vigo Match?

You can catch every single La Liga game on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. The streaming service is also the home of the Spanish Copa del Rey competition.

The majority of La Liga games are also televised on ESPN Deportes in Spanish. So even without subscribing to ESPN+, you can see most league games. Services such as Fubo or DirecTV Stream carry ESPN Deportes.

Watch Celta Vigo on ESPN+:

Celta infrequently make it to the European stage. However, when this does happen, UEFA games are on Paramount+ (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League).

For Spanish UEFA coverage, head to Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. ViX carries live streams of games that don’t make it to the linear TV networks.

Celta Vigo History

Real Club Celta de Vigo was born of a merger between Real Vigo Sporting and Real Club Fortuna de Vigo in 1923. The new club took on the name Club Celta. The idea was to create a stronger club for the city to better compete on the national stage.

The newly formed side won their first match 8-2, a friendly vs Portugal’s Boavista.

For most of their history, the club have been a first division side. But unfortunately they’ve no silverware to show for it, having never won La Liga nor the Copa del Rey.

However, they’ve been runners-up in the Copa three times – 1948, 1994 and 2001. And a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s earned the nickname “EuroCelta” for their consistent appearances in European competitions.

Fives seasons in a row, from 1998-2003, they competed in the UEFA Cup (now Europa League), reaching the quarterfinals on three occasions. 2003/04 saw them fall to Arsenal in the last 16 of Champions League.

Fast forwarding to 2017, the club had a fine run in Europa League, narrowly bowing out to Manchester United in the semifinals – their best finish in a major European event. On a more minor stage, they were co-champions of the old UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2000.

In recent seasons, the club was managed by former River Plate and Fort Lauderdale Strikers man Eduardo Coudet. As of 2023, former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benítez is at the helm.

The Estadio Municipal de Balaídos was built in 1928, and hosted three group matches (all involving Italy) at the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

Celta Vigo News

