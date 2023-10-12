Watch The Verde and Black with the World Soccer Talk Austin FC TV schedule.

Founded under controversial circumstances, Austin FC has nonetheless become a solid addition to Major League Soccer.

Austin FC TV Schedule

Austin FC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 21 09:00 PM ET San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 2018 (First MLS Season 2021)

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

Manager: Josh Wolff

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Austin FC Match?

All MLS regular season and MLS Cup playoff games stream on the MLS Season Pass service.

FOX, FS1, and/or FOX Deportes have a selection of games on national TV throughout the season, usually one match per week.

Watch Austin FC on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, in 2023, had games shown across the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Leagues Cup is available live in its entirety on MLS Season Pass. FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN carry a handful of national TV games.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup is similarly on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

Austin FC History

Austin FC is one of the newer clubs on the American pro soccer scene, kicking off back in 2021. However before MLS came to town, there were a few prior pro outfits in the lower tiers. Most recently this was two iterations of the Austin Aztex (2008-2010 and 2011-2015), and Austin Bold FC, who played from 2019-2021. The 2008 Aztex relocated to Orlando in late 2010, becoming Orlando City SC, and eventually moving to MLS.

Relocation drama would turn out to be the genesis of Austin FC.

In late 2017, it was discovered that the then-owner of the Columbus Crew, Anthony Precourt, was attempting to move the team to Austin. This sparked tremendous controversy across the soccer community. Supporters in Columbus rallied behind the club, eventually spurring the purchase of the Crew Ohio-based investors in Fall 2018 to save the team.

Precourt was in turn awarded an expansion franchise by MLS, which would begin play in 2021.

Austin made their home debut in June of that year, at the brand-new Q2 Stadium. They’ve proven popular with fans in Austin, routinely packing the venue. It helps that Austin FC is the first ever major league American professional sports team in the city.

On the field, it hasn’t exactly been easygoing for Los Verdes. The club missed the playoffs in both 2021 and 2023. Sandwiched in between was a fourth-place overall league finish in 2022, but Austin was knocked out in the semifinals of the MLS Cup.

2023 Struggles

The finish in 2022 qualified the club for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. However, this would be a tournament to forget for Austin. In one of the most infamous results for an MLS team in international competition, Austin lost 3-2 on aggregate to Haiti’s Violette AC in the round of 16. Violette won 3-0 at “home” in the Dominican Republic in the first leg. The return fixture in Austin saw them field just 14 players, narrowly avoiding a forfeit due to visa issues. While Austin won the second leg 2-0, Violette held on to advance.

In 2023 Austin FC participated in the inaugural edition of the revamped Leagues Cup. However, they finished last in their group and did not advance.

