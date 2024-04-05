There is another potential Barcelona reunion in the works at Inter Miami. As if having Messi, Suarez, Busquets, and Alba at Miami was not enough. There are whispers that Inter Miami may be tempted to give Xavi the chance to succeed Tata Martino as manager this summer.

In 2024, Martino will be under even greater pressure to produce additional hardware, after supervising a historic Leagues Cup triumph last season. However, this season the squad has struggled under Martino’s guidance. Interestingly, he has also had his share of managerial experience with the Blaugrana.

Without Lionel Messi, the Argentine coach Tata Martino has completely lost touch with what it takes to win. It was surely devastating to lose 2-1 to Monterrey at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night.

In addition to the defeat against the Mexican side, as of late, Inter Miami also went down against New York Red Bulls by a score of 4-0. A 1-1 draw with one of the weakest Major League Soccer teams, New York City FC, hasn’t helped things either.

Messi left Miami’s 3-1 Champions Cup win against Nashville on March 13 due to a hamstring injury he sustained. He has been out of action and hasn’t set foot on the field for the Herons since. The 36-year-old even skipped Argentina’s March internationals to focus on his recovery.

Still, word on the street is that this dismal run of results without the former Barcelona captain might spell doom for his compatriot down the road.

Reunion with Xavi possible?

A miraculous turn of events has allegedly put Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi’s spectacular reunion at Inter Miami within reach. Xavi is widely believed to be seeking a new challenge in MLS when he leaves his management position at Barcelona in the summer.

Many were hoping that the great midfielder would bring back the Camp Nou golden days of 2009-2015 with a new era. Still, things have not gone according to plan. So, he recently announced that he would be leaving after the season’s conclusion.

After a turbulent time as Barcelona‘s manager, the 44-year-old decided to leave despite winning La Liga last season. He appears to have crumbled under the intense scrutiny of one of the most demanding roles in sports.

Stress-free environment compared to La Liga

Xavi isn’t ruling out a return to the sidelines, as reported previously by El Chiringuito, even though he intends to take a break from coaching. “Xavi wants to stop for a year but there have been contacts with Inter Miami. If an interesting offer arrives, he will accept it,” they said.

El Chiringuito went on to say that the Herons had supposedly already made contact with the Spaniard. An important consideration seems to be the attraction of rejoining Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. All of them played together at Barcelona at one point in their careers.

The stress and negativity that came with Xavi’s position at Barcelona were major factors in his decision to leave. MLS isn’t as well-known or as competitive as La Liga on a worldwide scale. Therefore, from Xavi’s perspective, it would be prudent to move there.

