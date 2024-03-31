As part of their plan to stabilize their Financial Fair Play status, Chelsea will be selling key players this summer.

When the summer transfer window rolls around, the Blues will likely be among the most active Premier League teams. Their manager Mauricio Pochettino is in a rush to make a change, as he needs players at both forward and defense.

To Todd Boehly, however, squandering the cash may not be as easy as it seems. Chelsea are reportedly facing difficulties in complying with Financial Fair Play regulations. It might only lead to the potential transfer of important players.

Since they are a financial bind, the Stamford Bridge side are eager to offload a number of their local players after the season ends. If Chelsea sell domestic players before June 30, they may reclassify the whole transfer money as player trading profit for the 2023-24 season.

They want to avoid going over the Premier League‘s three-year permissible loss limit of $133 million. Thus, they are hoping to bring in more than $126 million. That means that players like Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, and others are up for grabs.

Bigger sacrifices?

Still, that won’t cut it since even bigger sales are supposedly on the way. Even captain Reece James might be on the move at the conclusion of the season as Chelsea are ready to unload some cash, according to The Times.

James has won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and has played in more than 100 games with the Blues. Having struggled with injuries all season, he has only played in eight Premier League games so far.

Thus, the English defender has been valued by the club’s management at $76 million. It is surely a sum that elite teams throughout Europe are likely to be able to afford.

In all fairness, James has done nothing to earn his captaincy since being elected the Blues’ leader in August of last year. Due to his significant injury history, Malo Gusto has had a great opportunity to prove that he could take his place at right back in his absence.

If they were to sell James, the Premier League side would be well on their way to reaching their target of making over $126 million from player sales. The same report also states that the team is looking to sell Conor Gallagher.

What will happen with Conor Gallagher?

West Ham and Tottenham are among the teams who have kept tabs on Gallagher, another England national team player. For a number of seasons now, rumors have circulated that the midfielder is about to leave his childhood side.

In any case, his contract with the club is up in 2025, thus a sale seems more likely than before. So, this summer, Chelsea will likely try to sell or renew Gallagher before his current contract expires in 2025. The player is allegedly seeking much better terms.

He is eager to continue with the Blues for another season. But he has insisted on far better conditions, and these have not been settled upon yet. The number of clubs interested in signing Gallagher has grown steadily this season. So, Todd Boehly should have no trouble attracting attention to his playmaker.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Colorsport