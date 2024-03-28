Manchester United are eager to begin negotiations with Wolves manager Gary O’Neil on a possible transfer to Old Trafford soon. United manager Erik ten Hag is already under a lot of strain, and this is only adding to it.

This season, United have been all over the place in terms of performance and outcomes. Up to this point in the Premier League season, they have lost 11 times.

Earlier in the season, the team suffered crushing defeats in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils’ current best hope for a trophy celebration and a partial-season revival is the FA Cup.

Rumors suggest that the club’s partial investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may consider replacing the manager amidst the turmoil. Thus, United are reportedly eyeing a replacement for Ten Hag, suggesting his position is far from secure.

The following names have been cited as potential contenders for the vacant position at Old Trafford: Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter, and Thomas Frank.

There are also Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, and Gareth Southgate, but they seem very improbable at the moment.

O’Neil set for United role?

If ESPN is to be believed, Manchester United have contacted Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil over a possible coaching position at the club. During his time at the Molineux Stadium and Bournemouth, the Englishman made a strong impression.

Last season, O’Neil kept Bournemouth from slipping into relegation by stabilizing a faltering team. But Andoni Iraola succeeded him in the position.

He didn’t spend much time preparing for the season before joining Wolves. Many saw Wolves as a relegation candidate with no clear plan for success. Nonetheless, he has managed to get the team into the Premier League’s top half despite that.

Following 28 games, Wolves trail Manchester United by six points in the Premier League, now positioned ninth. He committed to a three-year contract, so United would have to pay Wolves handsomely if the Red Devils are serious about signing O’Neil.

The 40-year-old would be a great addition to the club in an advisory capacity, according to new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, he isn’t looking to replace the former Ajax boss.

Demotion for coach?

Despite the obvious difference in club status between Wolves and United, this transfer would not be a step up. Considering O’Neil’s performance so far, it may be quite disrespectful to offer him a position on the coaching staff

Consequently, according to talkSPORT, he is “highly unlikely” to agree to the terms. The Englishman considers a move from Wolves head coach to Red Devils coach or assistant as a downgrade. Therefore, he is reportedly willing to reject Ratcliffe’s recruiting offer.

Additionally, Wolves are preparing to extend a contract offer to O’Neil in the face of interest from their Premier League opponents. Michael Edwards, who was Liverpool’s sports director at the time, recruited him to coach in the junior setup. They had collaborated in the early aughts in Portsmouth.

The decision to accept an assistant position at Old Trafford by the former West Ham United player is still up in the air. However, he could seize the opportunity if it leads to a permanent position down the road.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.