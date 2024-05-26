After five successful years in charge, with Milan winning Serie A in 2021-22, Stefano Pioli has formally left the club. Following a 3-3 tie with Salernitana, Pioli is no longer with the team.

In a statement, the Rossoneri thanked Pioli for his work, highlighting how he helped them return to the elite of European play.

“AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the first-team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan’s consistent presence in the top European competition.

“Stefano’s professionalism and human touch have significantly contributed to the growth of the squad, embodying the club’s core values from day one.

“Stefano Pioli expresses his gratitude to AC Milan for the opportunity to be part of the history of this glorious club. He is deeply thankful to the ownership, management, team, staff, and everyone at Milanello and Casa Milan for their support and outstanding commitment.

“He also extends a special thanks to the many fans who have passionately supported AC Milan over the years, demonstrating unwavering dedication.”

What did Pioli say?

After taking over in October 2019, the Italian boss led Milan through a period of transformation. The result was their return to Champions League prominence and their first league championship in more than a decade.

When the now 58-year-old signed on, the team was in a precarious position. They had failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for five years running. Pioli oversaw their rise from a disappointing sixth place in the 2019-20 season to a second-place finish the following year.

Then, followed a Scudetto victory in 2021-22. But after failing to repeat that performance in the previous two seasons, the club decided to try something fresh.

The emotional goodbye for Pioli at the San Siro was a fitting end to an eventful season. After the final whistle, he dropped hints about a possible transfer to the Premier League or another foreign league.

“I am studying English, it might be the right time. We’ll see over the next 10-15 days, which could be decisive, but I don’t feel the pressure to choose anything in particular”, he said.

“My agent called in recent weeks, I told him ‘don’t tell me anything until the rapport with the club is concluded’. I think something could happen over the next 10 days, and I need to find something that stimulates me.

“I also thought that I could take time off, because just the idea of traveling around watching teams can help you to evolve, to keep learning new things. However, I don’t feel tired, but I need something convincing.”

Rumors are the Pioli may be considering a move to the Premier League

What did Pulisic say about Pioli’s departure?

According to reports, many English teams are looking for new managers. Thus, his remarks indicate a willingness to take on new tasks. Meanwhile, the hunt for a new manager at the San Siro has begun. That way, the Italian powerhouses will be ushering in a new era next season.

Among those who are anxiously anticipating developments in that management hunt are United States internationals Pulisic and Yunus Musah. Both joined Milan under Pioli, and the former had his greatest season to date. He can boast of netting 15 goals and assisting on 10 occasions in all competitions.

The USMNT winger praised Pioli for believing in him and giving him a fresh start after leaving Chelsea. He also made 50 games for Milan, which is his best-ever season.

On social media, Pulisic stated: “Thank you for everything Mister. You and your staff helped me find the joy in this beautiful game again and for that I’m most grateful. Wishing you nothing but the best always! And thank you fans for the support this year. Here’s to bigger and better things next year.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto