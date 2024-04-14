Reports suggest that Jose Mourinho, the ex-Roma boss, is a potential candidate to lead a Premier League club again. As concerns grow about David Moyes’ leadership, the latest rumors link Jose Mourinho with a move to West Ham.

Moyes has held on to his position at the London Stadium for the time being. However, rumors have persisted for a while that he isn’t completely secure there. Following last season’s UEFA Conference League triumph, the Irons went into the season with high expectations.

After a gap of 42 years, the club finally won a major European prize. Nevertheless, Moyes has never quite won over everyone at the club; even if they will likely return to Europe next season.

The 60-year-old has been criticized heavily for his playing style. The criticism has only intensified after Thursday’s defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. The team was set up defensively, which has been a consistent source of frustration for Hammers fans despite the relative success of the last few seasons.

After losing 2-0, the hierarchy allegedly thinks they would have been better off taking a risk, given their excellent offensive alternatives. Moyes, on the other hand, has always maintained his expertise. He thinks the situation is the best it has ever been for West Ham supporters while he is in charge.

Mourinho to succeed Moyes?

Nevertheless, this summer will likely mark the end of the Scot’s tenure with West Ham since it’s up for renewal. Therefore, a large portion of the club’s fan base believes this is a golden opportunity to choose a new manager capable of maximizing the potential of their gifted team.

According to rumors, technical director Tim Steidten has had disagreements with the Englishman since the latter’s hiring last summer. It will allegedly now spearhead the search for a new coach.

Thus, rumors have circulated that the Hammers are interested in signing Jose Mourinho. It’s no secret that the Portuguese manager has an impressive resume that includes many titles in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Although he is no longer as dominant as he once was at the top level of the sport, the legendary strategist may be a thrilling addition to West Ham’s roster.

Waiting for perfect opportunity

The Giallorossi rather hastily fired the 61-year-old Portuguese coach in January, after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan that dropped the club to ninth place in Serie A. His replacement, Daniele De Rossi, has been an immediate success once he arrived.

Several teams, notably reigning Serie A champions Napoli, have shown an interest in Mourinho since his Rome departure. In addition, he has made it plain that he intends to return to coaching in the summer, seeking a new club and venture.

As Moyes’ contract nears its end and expires in the summer, TeamTalk reports that Mourinho has been connected with the West Ham position.

Among the Premier League clubs that the Portuguese coach has previously worked with are Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham. He may soon be back in the league with a different team.

Photo credit : IMAGO / NurPhoto IMAGO / Sportimage