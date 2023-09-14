There’s no doubt that Liverpool vs Man United is one of the biggest rivalries in England, and in the world, and we’ve got the details for you on how to watch.

Where to find Liverpool vs Man United

Viewers in the US can find Liverpool vs Manchester United in several locations, depending on the date, time, and competition.

The rights to the Premier League are held by NBC. While certain matches each week are exclusively shown on their Peacock streaming service, big games are broadcast on television on the USA Network or the main NBC over-the-air channel. United-Liverpool is a marquee matchup that almost certainly will be shown on USA or NBC. In addition, Spanish language broadcasts are televised on either Universo or Telemundo.

Both clubs are perennial top-6 contenders in the EPL, and are the two most successful teams in all of England. In addition, they have perhaps the biggest followings in the USA among all overseas teams. So it’s no surprise they tend to be highlighted by NBC on linear TV.

Considering it’s a guarantee Liverpool-Man United happens twice a year in the Premier League, the best bet to catch the games is via Fubo. The streaming service is an alternative to cable which includes over 100 channels, including those that air the Premier League.

Fubo offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool on US TV

While NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, there are other competitions which could see the two sides meet up.

Should United and Liverpool be drawn together in the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are held by ESPN. The majority of English cup matches are shown on ESPN+. However, later round games and the final may also be shown on the ESPN/ESPN2 cable networks as well.

In the event the two teams face off in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, things move over to CBS/Paramount+. Games are all shown on Paramount+ streaming, with select matches also airing on the main CBS network.

Streaming offers

Peacock does hold Premier League rights, however marquee games like Liverpool vs Man United are very likely to be featured in linear TV, those games are usually not available on Peacock. Saturday games shown on NBC, however, usually are also simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+, for FA Cup and League Cup games, is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a ton more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Liverpool vs Man United rivalry

The two cities are located about 35 miles apart, and the rivalry goes beyond the football pitch. Industrial and economic competition between the two working-class cities helped fuel the early tension between the clubs.

The rivalry dates back to 1893, when Liverpool defeated Newton Heath (the club that would become Manchester United) in a test match to earn promotion to the first division.

Since then, both sides have gone on to massive success. Keys to that success have been some of the greatest players of all time. Legends such as Bobby Charlton, George Best, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and so many more have suited up for United. Liverpool have seen their share of incredible players as well, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Luis Suarez, Ian Rush and current star Mohammed Salah donning the famous red kits.

On the sidelines, iconic managers like Bob Paisley, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rafa Benitez, Jürgen Klopp, Matt Busby and José Mourinho have overseen some of the many clashes in the rivalry.

Titles Won Liverpool Man United Premier League 1 13 First Division 18 7 FA Cup 8 12 League Cup 9 5 FA Community Shield 16 21 Football League Super Cup 1 0 European Cup / Champions League 6 3 UEFA Cup / Europa League 3 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup 0 1 UEFA Super Cup 4 1 FIFA Club World Cup 1 1 Intercontinental Cup 0 1 Total 67 66

All time results in all competitions:

Liverpool Draw Man United 83 58 70



Most recently, Man United defeated Liverpool at Old Trafford 2-1 in the 3rd week of the 2022/23 EPL season.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Liverpool and Man United club pages.