There’s no doubt that Liverpool vs Arsenal is one of the highest-profile rivalries in England, and in the world, and we’ve got the details for you on how to watch.

Where to find Liverpool vs Arsenal

Viewers in the US can find Liverpool vs Arsenal in several locations, depending on the date, time, and competition.

The rights to the Premier League are held by NBC. While certain matches each week are exclusively shown on their Peacock streaming service, big games are often broadcast on television on the USA Network or the main NBC over-the-air channel. Liverpool-Arsenal is a marquee matchup that usually is shown on USA or NBC. However, sometimes it can be exclusive to Peacock. In addition, Spanish language broadcasts are televised on either Universo or Telemundo.

Both clubs are perennial top-6 contenders in the EPL, and are two of the most successful teams in all of England. In addition, they have some of the largest followings in the USA among all overseas teams. So it’s no surprise they tend to be highlighted by NBC on linear TV, or via streaming.

Considering it’s a guarantee Liverpool vs Arsenal happens twice a year in the Premier League, the best bet to catch the games is via Fubo. The streaming service is an alternative to cable which includes over 100 channels, including those that air the Premier League.

Fubo offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on US TV

While NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, there are other competitions which could see the two sides meet up.

Should Arsenal and Liverpool be drawn together in the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are held by ESPN. The majority of English cup matches are shown on ESPN+. However, later round games and the final may also be shown on the ESPN/ESPN2 cable networks as well.

In the event the two teams face off in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, things move over to CBS/Paramount+. Games are all shown on Paramount+ streaming, with select matches also airing on the main CBS network.

Streaming offers

As noted above, Fubo (with access to Premier League games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Peacock does hold Premier League rights, however marquee games like Liverpool vs Arsenal are very likely to be featured on linear TV. Those games are usually not available on Peacock. Saturday games shown on NBC are also simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+, for FA Cup and League Cup games, is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a ton more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Liverpool vs Arsenal rivalry

Liverpool vs Arsenal pits London against Liverpool in a clash of English regions and top clubs. The game is more of a marquee fixture than a traditional derby, as neither side considers the other as one of its main rivals. Liverpool has more fierce derbies with local neighbors Everton, as well as Manchester United. Arsenal’s biggest rivalries are with fellow north Londoners Tottenham, and also Chelsea and West Ham United.

The two clubs have met in three FA Cup finals (Arsenal winning two to Liverpool’s one in those games). They played a memorable clash at Anfield in 1989. A stoppage time goal secured the league title for Arsenal, snatching it away from Liverpool via the total goals scored tiebreaker.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Liverpool and Arsenal club pages.