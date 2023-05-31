Arsenal vs Chelsea is a London derby between two of the highest-profile clubs in the world – and here’s how to watch.

Where to find Arsenal vs Chelsea

Viewers in the US can find Arsenal vs Chelsea in different places, depending on the specific competition.

The Premier League is shown in the US on NBC platforms. While select matches each week are exclusively shown on Peacock, big games make it to TV on USA Network or NBC over-the-air local affiliates. Arsenal-Chelsea is almost a lock to make it to linear TV. In addition, Spanish telecasts are shown on Universo or Telemundo.

Both side are often top-6 contenders in the EPL and have large stateside supporter bases, so the two sides being featured on US TV makes sense.

The most frequent Arsenal-Chelsea matches are twice a year in the Premier League. Fubo is a good option to make sure you catch the games. The streaming service includes over 100 channels, including those that air the Premier League.

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea on US TV

Fubo offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

While NBC holds the EPL rights, there are other instances which could see the two sides meet up on different platforms.

For the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are held by ESPN. English cup matches are shown on ESPN+.

If the two meet in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, those games are on CBS/Paramount+ in English. Select matches also air on the main CBS network. Univision/TUDN/ViX is the Spanish language home of European competitions.

Streaming offers

Peacock does have the Premier League rights. However the bigger games like Arsenal vs Chelsea are very likely to be highlighted in linear TV, and those games are usually not available on Peacock. Saturday games on NBC, however, do often get a simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+ for Cup games is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adds a ton more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Arsenal vs Chelsea rivalry

Arsenal and Chelsea as a rivalry fixture goes back to 1907. They’ve met in major FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and League Cup games in addition to annual Premier League/First Division league matches.

Despite both being high-profile London teams, with many big matches between them over the years, neither club necessarily considers the other their main rival. Arsenal’s North London Derby with Tottenham and Chelsea’s battles with neighbors Fulham, as well as Liverpool, often take precedence.

Arsenal has had more domestic success over the years, but Chelsea have more trophies on the international circuit. In head-to-head matchups, the Gunners hold a slight edge in total victories.

Arsenal-Chelsea is one of the rivalries where many notable players have suited up on both sides. Ashely Cole, Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fàbregas, Olivier Giroud, Pierre Aubameyang, Petr Čech, David Luiz and Jorginho are a few of the players in recent history to have played for both clubs.

For more info on these two London clubs, check out our Arsenal and Chelsea pages, complete with team info and TV and streaming schedules.