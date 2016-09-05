If you’re looking for the Scottish Premiership TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.
The home for the 2016/17 season of the Scottish Premiership featuring Celtic, Rangers and other legendary Scottish teams is FOX Soccer Plus and streaming platform FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV.
Every week, we’ll update the TV schedules for you. Here’s the Scottish Premiership TV schedule:
Scottish Premiership TV schedule
Last updated: April 9, 2017
All times Eastern USA
Friday, April 14
Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 2:45pm, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, April 16
Ross County vs. Celtic, 7:30am, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)
