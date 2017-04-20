Which will be the most popular European soccer league in US in next decade? World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and apps.
In the NEW episode, number 23, we cover a range of topics including:
• Our opinions about which will be the most popular European soccer league on US TV in the next decade,
• Analysis of NBC’s trip to England and FOX’s coverage of MLS and Champions League,
• Important news for cord cutters who want NBC,
• The latest TV ratings from NWSL, MLS, Man United-Chelsea and other soccer games on US TV,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners and much more.
Hey I love your show, great content. Could you please talk more about the role of Youtube in watching soccer highlights. It is a very underrated way of watching soccer and can give soccer fans a new platform for watching soccer from all around the world they otherwise wouldn’t see on beinsports, ESPN, and Fox Sports. Thanks.