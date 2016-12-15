How MLS can improve TV ratings without promotion/relegation – World Soccer Talk Podcast

World Soccer Talk is the new weekly soccer podcast from Kartik Krishnaiyer and Christopher Harris on the topic of watching soccer on TV, online and via apps.
In the NEW episode, number 6, we cover a range of topics including:
• How MLS can improve TV ratings without promotion/relegation,
• Latest news about UEFA Champions League and FA Cup TV/streaming rights in the USA,
• HUGE news from the streaming world with a big announcement for soccer fans,
• Premier League matches from the past week,
• Plus questions from YOU, the listeners!
Send in your questions, comments and feedback to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@wsoccertalk) or Facebook.
Personally of the belief that the question being posed in #1 is completely and tragically infeasible, but I’ll give it a whirl (along with the rest of the pod) after the work.
I’ll give your podcast a shot but he’s some instant feedback–it’s way way too long at 1 hour 45. That’s asking a lot of your fledgling listenership. My first reaction to seeing the length was oh I am not listening to this, but I’m about to start hours of chores and am voracious for soccer content. Your first time listeners are in a “I’ll give this a shot” mindset, and devoting almost 2 hours is asking a lot.
I’ve listened to a podcast called The Fantasy Footballers for a few years now and this year they made a concerted effort to slightly shorten each podcast and keep uniform timing and structure, which I thought was brilliant. Granted, it is a daily podcast so different rules may apply, but if I know going into each episode it will be about 45-55 minutes there’s a benefit to that, like knowing that I can always fit in an episode during a morning and nightly commute from work, or doing chores, or working out. Podcast listeners use these windows of time to listen, and I think it would benefit you to aim for a shorter and consistent window of time.
All podcasts are different but I thought I’d share some feedback with you which was “sticker shock” about the length of this episode.
Gonna dive in and listen now.
Best of luck!
Every episode has been 1 hour except this one. We had so much to cover in the new episode. But moving forward, we’re aiming to stick to one hour. Thanks for the feedback.
Personally I don’t care at all about mls. Tell me/educate me about premiere league or even about football in Spain etc. JUST TO MAKE MY POINT I DON’T CARE ABOUT MLS. THIS COUNTRY CAN’T COMPETE W EPL. Sorry.