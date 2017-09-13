If you’re looking for the League Cup TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

As for the League Cup, now known officially as the Carabao Cup (and previously as the EFL Cup and Capital One Cup), ESPN3 has the rights to the cup competition. Select games from the League Cup are featured on ESPN3 and, if you don’t get ESPN3, you can watch it on Sling Orange.

For the 2017/18 season, ESPN3 and Sling Orange have been streaming games from every round of the competition. Matches are typically available live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 2:45pm ET when the competition is being played.

Note: Unlike the FA Cup, the EFL Cup matches that end in a draw after regulation time go into two 15 minute extra time periods followed by penalties if necessary. The semifinals are played over two legs.

Competition: League Cup
Also known as: EFL Cup
Looking to watch the League Cup online from work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

Here’s the League Cup TV schedule:

Last updated: October 2, 2017

 

Tuesday, October 24

Arsenal vs. Norwich (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

Leicester vs. Leeds (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

Swansea vs Manchester United (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

Manchester City vs. Wolves (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

 

Wednesday, October 25

Chelsea vs. Everton (Fourth Round), 2:45pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

Spurs vs. West Ham United (Fourth Round), 3pm, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)

 

Do you have any questions about the League Cup TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

