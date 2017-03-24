If you’re looking for the International Champions Cup TV schedule in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.
The 2017 International Champions Cup promises to be the most exciting and popular one yet. The teams scheduled to participate are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. The most high profile match will be el Clasico Miami between Barcelona and Real Madrid — the first time the match has been played outside of Spain since 1982.
Here’s the International Champions Cup TV schedule:
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Real Madrid vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup USA), 5pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Monday, July 24, 2017
Inter vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Roma vs. Spurs (International Champions Cup USA), 8pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup USA), 7:30pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup USA), 8:30pm, ESPNEWS and ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup USA), 11pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Chelsea vs. Inter Milan (International Champions Cup Singapore), 7:05am, ESPN2, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange (7 day free trial)
Manchester City vs. Spurs (International Champions Cup USA), 6pm, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup USA), 7:30pm, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Roma vs. Juventus (International Champions Cup USA), 4pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, DIRECTV NOW and Sling Orange [TICKETS]
I know it’s easily accessible elsewhere, but it’d be great if the schedule showed the location of each games.
Yeah, it’s the TV schedule so we’re just concentrating on TV listings on this page. The following page has the location of each match – http://worldsoccertalk.com/2017/03/21/international-champions-cup-announces-stellar-lineup-2017-tournament-united-states/
South African will be able to watch ICC games
whats the time difference between USA times and zimbabwean times
Zimbabwe is 6 hours ahead of Eastern Time (US).