Leipzig down Gladbach to trim Bayern’s lead

Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig cut Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points on Sunday as Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner netted in a 2-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Leipzig brushed off consecutive defeats with an impressive display at Borussia Park to trim the lead of Bayern, who had needed a 96th-minute Robert Lewandowski goal to draw 1-1 at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Germany hopeful Werner, who is in contention for a call-up when die Mannschaft play England next month, and Forsberg were involved in both goals as RB returned to winning ways after defeats to Hamburg and Dortmund.
Second-placed RB took the lead when Forsberg, who signed a new deal until 2022 earlier this month, slammed home Werner’s pass on 31 minutes for the Swedish play-makers sixth league goal this season.
Leipzig’s Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi then saved Thorgan Hazard’s penalty on the stroke of half-time sending Leipzig into the break at 1-0.
Werner, who is just 20, doubled RB’s tally with his 12th league goal of the season when he swept Forsberg’s final pass past Gladbach’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer on 55 minutes to put the visitors 2-0 up.
However, Leipzig endured a nervous final 10 minutes as the hosts turned up the pressure.
Gladbach pulled a goal back nine minutes from time when towering Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard beat Gulacsi with a header from a corner.
Leipzig’s Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer forced Sommer into a diving save in added time as RB chased a third goal.
The result leaves Leipzig eight points clear of nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund, who beat Wolfsburg 3-0 at home on Saturday to go third, while Gladbach are tenth in the table.