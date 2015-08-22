Ultimate guide to watching soccer on TV and streaming

For the past six months, World Soccer Talk writer Chris Moore and I have spent tens of hours researching, writing and compiling our notes to create an ultimate guide to watching soccer live and legally, to share with you.
The comprehensive guide gives readers in the US all the details you need to know where and how to watch games online, on TV and via the radio for the following leagues:
• MLS,
• La Liga,
• Serie A,
• UEFA Champions League,
• Premier League,
• Bundesliga,
• FA Cup,
• Ligue Un,
• Europa League, and more.
In the guide, we’ve included several tips of how you can get the most out of the coverage of your favorite leagues. And if you have any questions about the services, feel free to post them in the comments section and we’ll do the best to add a helpful reply.
Even if you’re a hardcore fan of any of the above leagues, there’ll probably be some tips included in this guide that you weren’t aware of.
Take a look, and feel free to share us your feedback.
Any legal means of watching the Scottish Championship now with Zelalem on Rangers?
FOX Soccer 2GO shows the Rangers games. They’re currently offering a free 7-day trial.
The Welsh, Canadians, Americans and Australians have their own flavors of football. It was 19th Century English schoolboys that called Association Football “soccer” and Rugby Football “rugger”.
I’m a little confused over all the ways or rather not the ways to watch 3.00 English football – first I will confirm I live in the U.K – I have the ‘universal sports hd tv’ app on my iPhone SE which is amazing but can’t seem to find the same content through the internet (it always seems to be subscribing to a betting company) which I have also done and still no guarantee of a live game – I have a chromecast and was going to try and watch a stream through that which seems to be non existent – now I hear BEIN connect might be the option but can I get that in the UK – I’ve also heard of VPN’s and do these really help – I’m sorry if it’s a long winded question but I seem to think it’s all very confusing (sorry if I’m not very computer savvy lol) – Andy
Hi Andy, the streaming is only for viewers in the United States.
We have more information about VPNs at http://worldsoccertalk.com/vpn-soccer/ although we don’t advocate using NBC Sports or beIN SPORTS to watch the games since it’s not legal to do so from outside the US.
Does anyone know if the new Hulu Live’s access to NBC Sports also provides credentials to NBC Sports app is US?
Hulu Live does not offer access to NBC Sports App at this time. The only ones that do are DIRECTV NOW and Vue.
Thank you. And thanks for all the info that got me through the drudgery of following Newcastle in the Championship! Very helpful.
No worries, Graham. Any time! And I’m glad the Toon Army has returned to the Premier League, where they rightfully belong.
Is it still possible to watch premier league games online though the nbc sports app that air on nbc or is that gone now?
Live? Yes, if your local over-the-air NBC station is owned and operated by NBC. If that’s not the case, you could watch the game over-the-air with “rabbit ears” for your TV set.