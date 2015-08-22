Home
Ultimate guide to watching soccer on TV and streaming

Ultimate guide to watching soccer on TV and streaming

August 22, 2015 Leagues: Bundesliga, Leagues: Champions League, Leagues: EPL, Leagues: La Liga, Leagues: Ligue Un, Leagues: Major League Soccer, Leagues: Serie A 12 Comments

guide-to-watching-soccer-online

For the past six months, World Soccer Talk writer Chris Moore and I have spent tens of hours researching, writing and compiling our notes to create an ultimate guide to watching soccer live and legally, to share with you.

The comprehensive guide gives readers in the US all the details you need to know where and how to watch games online, on TV and via the radio for the following leagues:

• MLS,
• La Liga,
• Serie A,
• UEFA Champions League,
• Premier League,
• Bundesliga,
• FA Cup,
• Ligue Un,
• Europa League, and more.

In the guide, we’ve included several tips of how you can get the most out of the coverage of your favorite leagues. And if you have any questions about the services, feel free to post them in the comments section and we’ll do the best to add a helpful reply.

Even if you’re a hardcore fan of any of the above leagues, there’ll probably be some tips included in this guide that you weren’t aware of.

Take a look, and feel free to share us your feedback.

button

 

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

12 Comments

  1. Emmett August 23, 2015

    Any legal means of watching the Scottish Championship now with Zelalem on Rangers?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 23, 2015

      FOX Soccer 2GO shows the Rangers games. They’re currently offering a free 7-day trial.

      Reply
  2. stephen rollason October 2, 2016

    The World Game is called Football – “Soccer” doesn’t exist as a sport & is merely a slang term used by Yanks mainly.
    If you’re going to talk about our game – then at least get it’s name correct……
    We play & watch FOOTBALL

    Reply
  3. John G. October 2, 2016

    The Welsh, Canadians, Americans and Australians have their own flavors of football. It was 19th Century English schoolboys that called Association Football “soccer” and Rugby Football “rugger”.

    Reply
  4. Andy Tringham February 11, 2017

    I’m a little confused over all the ways or rather not the ways to watch 3.00 English football – first I will confirm I live in the U.K – I have the ‘universal sports hd tv’ app on my iPhone SE which is amazing but can’t seem to find the same content through the internet (it always seems to be subscribing to a betting company) which I have also done and still no guarantee of a live game – I have a chromecast and was going to try and watch a stream through that which seems to be non existent – now I hear BEIN connect might be the option but can I get that in the UK – I’ve also heard of VPN’s and do these really help – I’m sorry if it’s a long winded question but I seem to think it’s all very confusing (sorry if I’m not very computer savvy lol) – Andy

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris February 11, 2017

      Hi Andy, the streaming is only for viewers in the United States.

      We have more information about VPNs at http://worldsoccertalk.com/vpn-soccer/ although we don’t advocate using NBC Sports or beIN SPORTS to watch the games since it’s not legal to do so from outside the US.

      Reply
  5. Graham May 31, 2017

    Does anyone know if the new Hulu Live’s access to NBC Sports also provides credentials to NBC Sports app is US?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris May 31, 2017

      Hulu Live does not offer access to NBC Sports App at this time. The only ones that do are DIRECTV NOW and Vue.

      Reply
      • Graham May 31, 2017

        Thank you. And thanks for all the info that got me through the drudgery of following Newcastle in the Championship! Very helpful.

        Reply
        • Christopher Harris May 31, 2017

          No worries, Graham. Any time! And I’m glad the Toon Army has returned to the Premier League, where they rightfully belong.

          Reply
  6. Matt August 5, 2017

    Is it still possible to watch premier league games online though the nbc sports app that air on nbc or is that gone now?

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris August 5, 2017

      Live? Yes, if your local over-the-air NBC station is owned and operated by NBC. If that’s not the case, you could watch the game over-the-air with “rabbit ears” for your TV set.

      Reply

Leave a Reply