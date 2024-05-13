Euro 2024 is the top international competition in Europe bringing 24 of the best national teams together. This summer, Germany is hosting the competition, and many of the top players in the world will be in action.

Several of those hail from the Premier League. For example, Kevin de Bruyne will represent Belgium, Rodri is playing for Spain, and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will wear an England kit. For much of the league season, fans in the United States watched these players on Peacock. NBC’s streaming platform is the exclusive home of many Premier League games throughout the season.

Yet, Americans will not be able to watch Euro 2024 on Peacock. NBC does not have the broadcasting rights to the European Championship. Instead, it mainly focuses on just the Premier League. With NBC out of the picture during the summer competition, it is a different first-time host of the Euros.

FOX will have broadcasting coverage of the European Championship this summer. With most of the tournament’s games from FOX or Fox Sports 1, the broadcaster uses the same channels as it did for the World Cup. Five games are exclusive to streaming on Fubo. The streaming platform generally acts as a replacement for cable or satellite streaming options. Now, it is the sole provider of five games in the tournament. So, in short, Fubo has every single game of Euro 2024 — something which FOX Sports cannot achieve.

No Peacock: Euro 2024 is available in full on Fubo

Many of the biggest teams among the favorites for the European Championship are available on either FOX or FS1. The five games on the Euro 2024 TV schedule on Fubo involve relatively smaller teams that can still make waves in the competition. Regardless, Fubo is the only place that has access to every single game of the tournament. That still benefits cord-cutters who are used to Peacock, as Fubo will have the Euro 2024 games that are airing on FOX and Fox Sports 1.

FOX also has the rights to the Copa America, which is taking place at the same time as the European Championship. Although games do not overlap on kickoff times, FOX is producing ‘sunrise to sunset’ coverage that encompasses both tournaments.

Peacock has the Olympics and Premier League

The summer of 2024 is also noteworthy because it has the Olympics in Paris. The Olympic squads are more youth-based for men’s soccer, with only three players over the age of 23 allowed to participate. Coverage of the Olympics is available on Peacock, including men’s and women’s soccer. Players like Kylian Mbappe from host nation France could participate. The competition will still be strong, but the major names may not headline the pitch.

Then, the Premier League’s return in August brings Peacock back into full swing for soccer fans. NBC will enter the third year of its six-year agreement that it reached with the Premier League in 2022. Hundreds of games throughout the year will be exclusive to Peacock, with others airing on NBC and USA Network.

