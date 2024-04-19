The official trailer for season three of Welcome to Wrexham has finally been released. The latest installment of the hit series follows two incredibly successful seasons. The show has already collected a series of accolades, including five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Season three of Welcome to Wrexham was initially scheduled to debut on FX on Thursday, April 18th. However, the network has since revealed that the show will now air on Thursday, May 2nd instead. FX did not give an immediate reason for the decision.

The first two episodes of the third season will air back-to-back on the night of the premiere. There is set to be eight total episodes of the latest installment of the show. Fans can also stream Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu the day after the initial showing on FX.

Trailer shows season three of series has a Rocky theme

Nevertheless, the official trailer, which hit YouTube on Friday, gives the show’s fans a glimpse of what is next to come. Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds hint at comparisons between their club and the Rocky movie franchise during the short video. This is a very fitting inclusion in the promotional trailer due to McElhenney’s connections to Philadelphia.

The actor is from the Pennsylvania city and created/stars in another hit FX show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. “Eye of the Tiger,” the song by American rock band Survivor, also plays throughout the trailer as well. The tune was used as the theme song for Rocky III.

“Rocky I, he loses. Season one, we lost. Rocky II, he wins. Season two, we won,” McElhenney says during the official trailer for Welcome to Wrexham. “Now here we are in season three. It’s going to be a very harrowing edge-of-your-seat season.”

For those who have not season Rocky III, the movie also somewhat aligns well with Wrexham’s third season with the Hollywood duo at the helm.

New Welcome to Wrexham season airing as the club plays the current campaign

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham is set to follow the Welsh club as they navigate League Two for the first time in 16 years. While the show has previously aired on FX months after the season that they are documenting, season three will be broadcast during the 2023/24 campaign.

This move was likely made in order to capitalize on the club’s buzz during their surprising, yet successful current season. Teams typically endure growing pains following a move up the English soccer pyramid. Nevertheless, Wrexham picked up right where they left off last season. The Welsh side recently earned promotion to League One earlier in the month. Back-to-back promotion is quite a rare feat in European soccer.

The trailer for Welcome to Wrexham season three ends with Reynolds discussing how the people of Wrexham are the stars of the series, not the Hollywood owners. “People expected to see a documentary about us changing Wrexham. But I think it’s about Wrexham changing everyone else,” proclaimed Reynolds.

Wrexham currently has two more matches remaining on the season before they head to the United States for a summer tour.

PHOTOS: FX and IMAGO