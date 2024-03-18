Coverage of this year’s CONCACAF Nations League is an ideal remedy for fans craving soccer during the international break. For English-language audiences in the United States, coverage is courtesy of CBS Sports.

The American broadcaster will have coverage of each of the three games in the miniature tournament. However, none of the games will be available through the TV channels from CBS. Instead, the Nations League will be available solely through streaming via Paramount+ or the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

For reference, each of the three games in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Finals is exclusively available through Paramount+. Pregame and postgame coverage will be available through the CBS Sports Golazo Network, which is now 1 year old.

The first semifinal is the game between the USMNT and Jamaica on March 21. Coverage for the game starts one hour before kickoff, which is at 7 p.m. ET. The other semifinal consists of Mexico and Panama. Kickoff for that game is at 10:15 p.m. ET, and it is also on March 21. The commentary crews will be the same for both games and the final, which is scheduled for March 24.

2024 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

Where to watch (in the USA): Live on Paramount+ (English-language broadcasts)

Commentators: Chris Wittyngham (play-by-play) and Tony Meola (analyst)

US TV: Paramount+ (English-language broadcast) and Univision (Spanish)

For CBS’s coverage, the broadcaster is having a strong crew to work the pregame and postgame analysis. Anchored by Kate Abdo, the analysts for CBS are Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, and Jesse Marsch. For pitchside reports, CBS is using Nico Cantor and Susannah Fuller. As usual, CBS is having Christina Unkel on standby for any rule complications.

Each of the three games in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals is at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. This venue will host games for the Copa America, including one of the quarterfinal matchups. Each of the four teams competing has already booked a place in the Copa America.

Yet, the USMNT is looking to defend its title as the Nations League champion. In the previous two competitions, the United States lifted a trophy. In 2021, the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League, the United States defeated Mexico in extra time. Then, last summer, Gregg Berhalter’s side defeated Canada in the Final. Jamaica is making its debut in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals, while Panama lost both games at the Finals in 2023.

CBS also broadcasts playoff games

The other two representatives from CONCACAF in the Copa America will be decided during the March international break. Canada is playing Trinidad and Tobago while Costa Rica faces Honduras in one-game playoffs just down the road at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. The winners of those games will earn a spot in the Copa America this coming summer. Each of those four teams lost in the quarterfinals of the Nations League to the four semifinalists playing at AT&T Stadium.

The Canada-Trinidad and Tobago game and the fixture between Costa Rica and Honduras are available on Paramount+. Additionally, fans can watch those two games on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Both games are happening in the afternoon and evening of Saturday, March 23.

