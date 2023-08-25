Use our Vitesse TV schedule to watch games from one of the Netherlands’ oldest clubs.

SBV Vitesse Arnhem is the second-oldest professional club in the Netherlands still in existence.

Vitesse TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Vitesse on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, September 03 10:45 PM ET Vitesse Arnhem vs. AZ Alkmaar ( Dutch Eredivisie ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1892

Stadium: GelreDome

Manager: Phillip Cocu

Best Dutch top-flight finish: Runners-up (six times)

Dutch Cup titles: 1 (2017)

Where Can I Watch the Vitesse Match?

The Eredivisie streams select games on ESPN+ in the United States. Not every match is shown, but Vitesse does frequently feature in highlighted games.

UEFA club tournaments such as Champions League and Europa League stream live on Paramount+.

To watch UEFA matches in Spanish, look to Univision, TUDN, and UniMás on TV, and ViX for streaming.

Watch Vitesse on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Vitesse History

Vitesse were founded in 1892, which makes them the second-oldest professional club that still exists in the Netherlands. Only Sparta Rotterdam is older (1888). However, the genesis of Vitesse pre-dates even that. “Arnhemsche cricket- en voetbalvereeniging Vitesse” was created in 1887. “Vitesse” is French for “speed”. The club was disbanded in 1891 when a velodrome was built on the field where they played cricket.

The team was re-formed in 1892, as “Arnhemse Voetbal en Cricketclub Vitesse” playing football in the winter cricket off-season. By 1894, the club no longer played cricket.

Many times winners of their regional league in the early years, Vitesse lost in the final of the national championship tournament on six occasions. These runner-up runs, all prior to 1915, remain Vitesse’s highest league finish to this day.

The teams pitch and clubhouse were totally destroyed by the Germans in World War II, but was rebuilt after the war.

In 1984 the club split it’s professional and amateur sides, creating the professional Stichting Betaald Voetbal Vitesse Arnhem we know today, and the amateur Vitesse 1892, which folded in 2009.

The club’s lone major accomplishment to date is winning the 2017 KNVB Cup, over AZ by a score of 2-0.

The GelreDome hosts Vitesse home games, and holds 21,000 supporters. It is notable for being the first stadium in the world with a retractable field, and the second stadium in Europe to have a retractable roof. Three matches at Euro 2000 were played at the venue.

Don’t miss a single Vitesse match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).