The World Soccer Talk Gent TV schedule has game times, channels, and information for fans of De Buffalo’s.

Gent are one of the more recognizable clubs in Belgium, and is one of the oldest sports clubs in the country.

Where Can I Watch the Gent Match?

KAA Gent on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1864

Stadium: Ghelamco Arena

Manager: Hein Vanhaezebrouck

Best Belgian top-flight finish: Champions (2015)

Belgian Cup titles: 4

KAA Gent TV Schedule and Streaming Links

You’ll find selected games from the Belgian League on ESPN+ each week. Gent usually features amongst these games.

All three UEFA club competitions stream live on Paramount+ in English, so look there when Gent qualifies.

In Spanish, these UEFA games can be found on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Spanish streaming is available on ViX.

Watch KAA Gent on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

KAA Gent History

The origins of Gent date all the way back to 1864. The club was first a gymnastics organization – it was not until 1900 that the football team got going. Known as AA La Gantoise, they made it to the first division in 1913.

For the first half of the 20th century, there weren’t many big moments to speak of. The first Belgian Cup win came in 1964, which also meant the first appearance in a European competition.

1971 was the year that the current name was adopted, as it was translated into Flemish, giving us “Koninklijke Atletiek Associatie Gent”.

The nickname of the club, “De Buffalo’s“, comes from a visit to the city by Buffalo Bill Cody and his Wild West show in the early 1900s.

The club’s only league title is recent, in 2014-15. They made it to the round of 16 in the following season’s Champions League, and more recently advanced to the quarterfinals of conference league in 2023.

The Ghelamco Arena was opened in 2013, and holds just over 20,000 fans. A friendly vs VfB Stuttgart was the opening match.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).