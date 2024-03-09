While he figures out his next step on the career ladder, Xabi Alonso is entangled in a power struggle between Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

After the season ends, Klopp will leave Liverpool. Thus, Alonso is now widely considered the favorite to replace him as manager at Anfield.

Speculation has circulated that the 42-year-old will return to Liverpool this summer to take Jurgen Klopp’s position as manager at Anfield. But he is already attracting interest from other elite European teams thanks to his stellar time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Not only Liverpool but Bayern Munich are also interested in the Spaniard who looks likely to lead Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title. In June, Thomas Tuchel will leave Munich and the Bavarian giants’ quest for a new manager will begin.

Either side would have to pay a hefty sum to unseat him from his existing contract at the BayArena, which is valid until 2026.

What did ex-Leverkusen director tell Alonso?

Alonso might end up staying there at Leverkusen, despite the fact that he is much sought after. According to Reiner Calmund, a former managing director of Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso should remain in Germany despite offers from other teams. Additionally, he believes that Alonso would be better off waiting for Real Madrid to come calling.

“I don’t think Alonso will do it [move to Liverpool]. Of course, it’s a good option. Alonso won the Champions League with Liverpool and clinched the league title three times with Bayern. Undoubtedly, they are extremely appealing clubs. We also have to wait and see what happens at Real and whether Ancelotti leaves earlier”, he told Sport1.

“If I were his agent, I would not advise him to join Liverpool as Klopp’s successor. I would recommend that he stay at Leverkusen for another year or two and then, perhaps, replace Ancelotti.”

“There is a lot of writing going on,” Calmund added, further confirming that Alonso will remain at Leverkusen for the next season.

“You shouldn’t believe everything. I don’t want to be the dream dancer here, but I firmly assume that Alonso will be the coach at Leverkusen next season. He won everything as a player, including the Champions League with Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Los Blancos. There is no danger at the moment.”

Is staying at Bayer Leverkusen the best option?

After Carlo Ancelotti’s renewal, rumors of a return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu began to fade. Instead of taking the position with the Brazilian national team, Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026.

So, getting the 42-year-old out of Bayer Leverkusen, however, seems to be an extremely daunting challenge at the moment. With a ten-point lead over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Xabi’s status will remain uncertain until at least June.

Also, with the closing months of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Anfield approaching, Liverpool will bid farewell to the flamboyant German coach. Already a seven-time major winner, his final season in charge might be his finest as the Reds seek to add three more trophies to their collection.

Bayern Munich is another team that Alonso once played for; they, too, will be looking to replace their manager this summer. As a result, Germany’s biggest club has swiftly decided upon the 42-year-old Spaniard as their top candidate.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports : IMAGO / PA Images