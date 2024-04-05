In the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal on Tuesday, Weston McKennie was the target of ‘discriminatory’ shouts from Lazio supporters, according to his club Juventus.

Several videos that have gone viral show areas of the Allianz Stadium’s away section including the Biancocelesti’s fans yelling racist chants at McKennie. The incident happened in the 89th minute when the player went off the field after a strong performance.

Officially, Juventus has acknowledged that the American midfielder has validated his account of events. Thus, they have initiated all appropriate measures to bring those responsible to justice. They said in a statement:

“Juventus Football Club takes note of the video circulated on social networks and reported by some media from which it would emerge the intonation of discriminatory chants coming from the visiting sector and directed at Weston McKennie during his substitution in the Juventus-Lazio semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup, played on 2 April.

“Following confirmation of the incident by the player, the club communicates that it has activated all procedures aimed at verifying what happened and will fully cooperate in order to identify the persons responsible and, consequently, take all necessary measures in this regard.”

The Old Lady posted a black-and-white picture of McKennie with the words “Never again” with the remark on social media.

How might Serie A punish Lazio?

Following the racist insults directed at the 25-year-old, Lazio‘s Curva Nord may be closed for one game. If the charges are true, it might be closed for one match.

The FIGC Prosecutor is said to be gathering all relevant papers, including the footage referenced by Juventus. However, he has not yet initiated a formal inquiry, as reported by TuttoMercatoWeb.

They add that it is quite probable that the sports judge would shut the Biancocelesti’s Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico for one game.

Though the Rome Derby is fast approaching, a final choice is still unlikely. Because of this, it could happen in the home match against Salernitana next week.

Not the first time for Lazio fans

The abuse that USMNT players have endured at the hands of Lazio supporters is, regrettably and disturbingly, nothing new. This time the victim is Weston McKennie; last time it was AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic. The incident occurred a month ago.

Their ferocious 1-0 Serie A triumph over Lazio on March 1 prompted a torrent of death threats and online hatred directed at him. Two of Lazio’s three dismissals featured Pulisic, and the match ended with the team down to eight men.

After receiving two yellow cards in a row, Luca Pellegrini earned a red card in the 67th minute. Pellegrini fouled the former Chelsea ace twice, leading to both cards. After that, in stoppage time, France international Matteo Guendouzi received a straight red card for his violent reaction to a foul against the American star.

Following the victory, Pulisic shared Instagram photographs of the Rossoneri squad celebrating. However, he received a barrage of hateful comments.

PHOTOS: IMAGO