Soon after having his contract severed due to a lack of playing time, Gylfi Sigurdsson joined a club in his home Iceland.

The former Premier League player has played for Everton, Tottenham, and Swansea City. Following the expiration of his five-year contract with the Toffees in 2022, the midfielder was free to pursue other opportunities.

In August 2023, after sitting out a full year, Sigurdsson signed a one-year contract with Danish team Lyngby Boldklub. Despite this, the 34-year-old only played in six games for the club before his ‘injury break’.

What did Lyngby say?

The midfielder’s six-month stint with the club ended on Thursday when Lyngby announced his departure due to injury. The club said in a statement: “After his injury break, the Icelander will not return to Lyngby Boldklub.

“It was amid great attention that he was presented at Lyngby at the end of August 2023. But just over six months later, the Icelander is now finished as a Royal Blue. We wish Gylfi Sigurdsson all the best for the future.”

Also, Niclas Kjeldsen, their director of football, stated: “We would like to thank Gylfi for his time at Lyngby. He joined the club after a long break, and we hoped that together we could rediscover his former level.

“Unfortunately, it has turned out that it takes too long to get back to it, which is why he now has to do something else. Gylfi has been a good acquaintance, the breakup is happening without any drama, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

What did Gylfi Sigurdsson say?

However, after leaving the Danish side, 34-year-old Icelandic international Sigurdsson wasted little time finding a new club. Nevertheless, he has returned to his homeland and is once again competing. This time with Valur in the Besta deild karla, the highest level of men’s soccer competition in the nation.

Thanks to his new side, Sigurdsson is officially back in his own country, where he spent his formative years. He signed a two-year deal, and the club was “extremely proud” to announce his arrival.

In an interview, the midfielder discussed his choice to go back to Iceland, saying: “I am extremely happy with my decision to join Val, which in my opinion is an exemplary team.

“I believe that my style of play is well suited to the football that the team wants to play after training with them recently. I have felt good since I attended my first practice, and it will be good to be here. When I decided to come home, I felt it was important to make the right choice.

“The environment offered by Val is very good and on par with the best in the Nordic countries. So, I just have a good feeling about the club and you can feel that there is a lot of ambition here. I’ve never been an Icelandic champion, and considering the personnel at Val, I don’t see anything as an obstacle to us fighting for the title.

“I know some of the team very well and am getting to know others better. It’s a cool mix of experienced men and young and promising guys that I’m looking forward to playing with.”

