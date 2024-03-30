Endrick’s Real Madrid debut may come earlier than anyone expected, with a surprise on the cards.

The Brazilian sensation apparently intends to show his new side what he can do by cutting short his vacation.

Endrick is only 17, but he has already caused a stir in the soccer community. His outstanding efforts grabbed the attention of Real Madrid’s board. Notably his famous goal against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu, his future home.

He will not be able to formally join the Madrid giants until he reaches the age of 18 on July 21, per the date set by FIFA. But he won’t have much downtime either. That’s if Brazil make it to the 2024 Copa America final—set for July 14—and then to the semi-finals.

Despite that, the youngster, according to Relevo, is hell-bent on skipping his vacation to participate in Real Madrid’s preseason training in America. Then on July 31 at Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium, he may get his first taste of action against AC Milan.

Madrid’s preseason training optional

Endrick reportedly wants to make a first impression on boss Carlo Ancelotti. It only shows how keen he is to fit in with the squad and contribute. Real Madrid’s competition is fierce, and it’s only going to get worse with the summer signing of Kylian Mbappe. The teenager, however, is motivated to show Ancelotti what he can do.

But preseason training is optional for players who will compete in the final stages of the Euro and Copa America. “All available Real Madrid players will participate in the Soccer Champions Tour 2024, except those who play in the semifinals of the Euro Cup or the Copa America”, Madrid said in a statement.

How Real Madrid are helping Endrick fit in

At Real Madrid’s Valdebebas headquarters, they are getting ready to welcome Endrick with open arms. The striker will be able to house most of his family in the posh La Moraleja neighborhood, near Real Madrid’s sports city. All thanks to the club’s assistance in finding a home for their future star.

His Brazilian friend and soon-to-be teammate Vinicius also already provided him with advice. To keep improving, he told the youngster to listen to what his teammates had to say. That way, when he gets to Santiago Bernabeu, he is ready to take on the world.

“I always listen to the older players, I have developed a lot listening to them all..I hope that Endrick, who is a great player and a great person, will continue to listen to all of us. And we also listen to him, who has experience to talk to us. I hope he can continue to develop to arrive as prepared as possible to help us at Real Madrid.

“May he continue to gain confidence so he can help us in the national team, help his club which is Palmeiras and continue to evolve. He’s 17 years old, he has his whole career ahead of him. I hope everyone can root for him.”

The winger is currently considered one of the top attackers in the world, and he himself joined Real Madrid from Brazil when he was just 18.

As soon as his summer transfer to La Liga is finalized, Endrick will be hoping to catch up to his compatriot. As a surefire sensible course of action, he should listen to someone who has been there before.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo : IMAGO / Sebastian Frej