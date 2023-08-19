Tottenham Hotspur grabbed their first win of the season as they beat Manchester United 2-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.
The victory in front of the home fans comes as the first under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who has surely stamped his authority on the side after taking over earlier this summer.
United, though, started on the front foot on the back of their opening day win against Wolves.
Strong start for Man United
Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan Bissaka had half chances in the first 15 minutes, but neither could break the deadlock as Spurs held on.
Bruno Fernandes then inexplicably missed a free header with the goal at his mercy following Luke Shaw’s perfectly weighted ball from the left wing.
The home side settled into the game and should have been ahead at halftime. Pedro Porro smashed the crossbar with a thumping effort before Pape Matar Sarr’s cutback was again deflected onto the post by Shaw.
Tottenham deservedly went ahead when Sarr scored from Dejan Kulusevski’s deflected cross from the right wing.
The Senegalese became Tottenham’s youngest goal scorer since Juan Foyth in 2018.
United almost restored parity in the 51st minute when Antony’s left-footed effort struck the post.
Tottenham secure deserved win
Tottenham made the points safe just seven minutes before the end when Ben Davies’ mis-hit took a massive deflection of Lisandro Martinez to hit the back of the net.
The result is a massive setback for Eric ten Hag, as the United manager will be disappointed with how his side played on the day.
The Red Devils hardly tested the Tottenham backline after falling behind and neither had the cutting edge to create goal-scoring opportunities.
Postecoglou, meanwhile, would be overjoyed as Spurs secured their first win over United since October 2020. The North London side will look to build on this massive victory as they travel to Bournemouth next weekend.
Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season