Tottenham Hotspur grabbed their first win of the season as they beat Manchester United 2-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.

The victory in front of the home fans comes as the first under new manager Ange Postecoglou, who has surely stamped his authority on the side after taking over earlier this summer.

United, though, started on the front foot on the back of their opening day win against Wolves.

Strong start for Man United

Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan Bissaka had half chances in the first 15 minutes, but neither could break the deadlock as Spurs held on.

Bruno Fernandes then inexplicably missed a free header with the goal at his mercy following Luke Shaw’s perfectly weighted ball from the left wing.

The home side settled into the game and should have been ahead at halftime. Pedro Porro smashed the crossbar with a thumping effort before Pape Matar Sarr’s cutback was again deflected onto the post by Shaw.

Tottenham deservedly went ahead when Sarr scored from Dejan Kulusevski’s deflected cross from the right wing.

The Senegalese became Tottenham’s youngest goal scorer since Juan Foyth in 2018.

United almost restored parity in the 51st minute when Antony’s left-footed effort struck the post.

Tottenham secure deserved win

Tottenham made the points safe just seven minutes before the end when Ben Davies’ mis-hit took a massive deflection of Lisandro Martinez to hit the back of the net.

The result is a massive setback for Eric ten Hag, as the United manager will be disappointed with how his side played on the day.

The Red Devils hardly tested the Tottenham backline after falling behind and neither had the cutting edge to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, would be overjoyed as Spurs secured their first win over United since October 2020. The North London side will look to build on this massive victory as they travel to Bournemouth next weekend.

