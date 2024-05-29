After the 2014 World Cup, Real Madrid added two prominent players to its roster in the summer. One was James Rodríguez, a Colombian playmaker from Monaco, and the other was Toni Kroos, a German midfielder from Bayern. Their paths at the Santiago Bernabéu, nevertheless, diverged significantly.

Initially, the glitzier Rodriguez signing overshadowed Toni Kroos, who played a crucial role in Germany’s World Cup victory. Nonetheless, Kroos solidified his position as one of Real Madrid‘s all-time greats throughout the subsequent decade.

At the same time, James Rodríguez was the shining light of the 2014 World Cup when he joined Real Madrid. He had already won the Golden Boot in Brazil and scored the finest goal of the tournament. He showed promise and flashes of genius in his first season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Nevertheless, his time in Madrid swiftly devolved into a wasted opportunity. His few appearances in league campaigns and lack of participation in either Champions League final beg the question of whether he was ever a member of the two winning teams.

Why did Rodriguez fail at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid’s tactical configurations didn’t always allow James to play as a conventional No. 10. He had less of an effect due to injuries and competition for spots. His club career after Real Madrid was a wild ride, taking him to Everton, Bayern, Olympiacos of Greece, Al Rayyan in Qatar, and Sao Paulo FC. From tactical grievances in Brazil to climate discontent in Munich, every move appears to bring attention to a different issue.

Notwithstanding his difficulties with his club, Rodriguez is still an important player for the Colombian national team at this time. Julio Casares, president of Sao Paulo, has recently hinted that the 32-year-old is not part of the club’s plans and hinted that the Copa America might be a deciding factor in his future.

After receiving permission, James was able to skip Sunday’s training with Sao Paulo and go to Colombia ahead of schedule to help his national side prepare for the Copa America. With little playing time and transfer talks still ongoing, the midfielder’s future in Brazil is fraught with uncertainty.

Second try for James Rodriguez in LaLiga?

He may be making a triumphant comeback to Spain, despite his lackluster performance in LaLiga with Los Blancos. Thus, the midfielder may have a fresh opportunity to revitalize his career as a Spanish side has expressed interest in signing him.

According to Globo Esporte, Celta Vigo approached Sao Paulo about a potential transfer. The veteran isn’t a major contributor to the Brazilian team. Therefore, a transfer should be cheap.

The report adds that the player’s camp is in no hurry to get the deal sealed, but the Sky Blues are anticipated to make a proposal in the next weeks. More suitors may show interest in him once he plays at the Copa America this summer.

Celta Vigo would be making a huge splash if they were to sign James Rodriguez and bring him back to LaLiga. Whether or not this happens is still up in the air. The 32-year-old has the attention of Claudio Giraldez’s side.

