DirecTV features the most comprehensive offering of TV networks showing soccer matches on US television, but finding the channels on the programming guide can often be a challenge.
To help solve the question of “What channel is the soccer game on DirecTV,” we’ve compiled a thorough listing of all of the soccer-related channels, including which ones are in HD.
|Sports network
|DirecTV channel numbers
|Altitude Sports
|681 HD
|Azteca America
|441
|beIN SPORTS
|620 HD
|beIN SPORTS Español
|467
|CBSSN
|221 HD
|Comcast SportsNet (regional)
|630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD
|ESPN
|206 HD
|ESPN 2
|209 HD
|ESPN Deportes
|466
|ESPNEWS
|207 HD
|ESPNU
|208 HD
|FOX
|398
|FOX Deportes
|465
|FOX Sports 1
|219 HD
|FOX Sports 2
|618 HD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|621-1 HD
|FSN (regional)
|646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD
|Galavision
|404 HD
|GolTV
|468
|MLS Direct Kick
|471-477
|NBC
|392
|NBCSN
|220 HD
|NBC Universo
|410 HD
|One World Sports
|623 HD
|Premiere FC (PFC)
|2135 SD
|Premier League Extra Time
|491-495 HD
|ROOT Sports (regional)
|659, 674, 683, 687 HD
|Telemundo
|406
|Time Warner SportsNet
|691 HD
|TyC Sports
|469
|UEFA Champions League/Europa League
|480-489
|UniMas
|408 HD
|Univision
|402 HD
|Univision Deportes
|464 HD
|USA
|242 HD
|YES
|631 HD
True, Direct TV does carry the most world soccer events but does a superb job of failing to properly integrate into the guide, search and season record functions. Just today they had only 2 of the 6 games being played shown in a sports search and one of these 2 shown had ‘no channel’ displayed yet it was being shown on 491! There’s been no change in the 3 years I’ve been a customer, I have contacted customer service each and every year and no changes.
This would never stand for an ‘American’ sport like NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, etc. so why is this allowed to happen for an extra-cost package of soccer (x2)!
i want to watch Soccer
i did chat with Alex on Directv , I did ask if i can add two channels 620 and 621 and now i want 618 , 619 i really want all the soccer channel available
but ther i is no a single package for Soccer
they are all over the packages and separated because some are more exoensive than other
Directv need to get organized the Soccer package because in 4 more months Three differente sites in the internet will offer soccer game live in a better way the Directv or time warnner and they will take the customer like me
I’m with you on that directv is not organised compare to Comcast where is if you order the soccer package you got all English and Spanish channels…I wish to move to Comcast to be honest
Direct TV continues to frustrate me. I want to watch a FOX channel with the Women’s friendly match today. And what I am not authorized…REALLY??
ON TOP of not being able to watch PAC 12.. events, I believe my relationship with Direct TV has come to an end!
You can only watch your local FOX affiliate. Those affiliates have channel numbers between 2 and 69 inclusive on DIRECTV.
You were trying to watch either the New York or Los Angeles FOX affiliates on DIRECTV (a channel number in the 300s) Only those subscribers who live in a TV market without a FOX affiliate are able to watch the New York or Los Angeles FOX affiliates.
but how much that cost to watch east or west and will they able to local program
With the Prem League overflow channels gone this season, I think I am done with DirecTV.
They are ridiculously expensive; I will either join the “cord cutters” club or shop around for a significantly cheaper cable option.