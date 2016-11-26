directv-logo

DirecTV features the most comprehensive offering of TV networks showing soccer matches on US television, but finding the channels on the programming guide can often be a challenge.

To help solve the question of “What channel is the soccer game on DirecTV,” we’ve compiled a thorough listing of all of the soccer-related channels, including which ones are in HD.

Sports network DirecTV channel numbers
   
Altitude Sports 681 HD
Azteca America 441
beIN SPORTS 620 HD
beIN SPORTS Español 467
CBSSN 221 HD
Comcast SportsNet (regional) 630, 642, 665, 696, 698 HD
ESPN 206 HD
ESPN 2 209 HD
ESPN Deportes 466
ESPNEWS 207 HD
ESPNU 208 HD
FOX 398
FOX Deportes 465
FOX Sports 1 219 HD
FOX Sports 2 618 HD
FOX Soccer Plus 621-1 HD
FSN (regional) 646, 654, 660, 661, 663, 668, 671, 676, 686, 692, 694 HD
Galavision 404 HD
GolTV 468
MLS Direct Kick 471-477
NBC 392
NBCSN 220 HD
NBC Universo 410 HD
One World Sports 623 HD
Premiere FC (PFC) 2135 SD
Premier League Extra Time 491-495 HD
ROOT Sports (regional) 659, 674, 683, 687 HD
Telemundo 406
Time Warner SportsNet 691 HD
TyC Sports 469
UEFA Champions League/Europa League 480-489
UniMas 408 HD
Univision 402 HD
Univision Deportes 464 HD
USA 242 HD
YES 631 HD

 

