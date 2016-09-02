If you’re looking for the Portuguese Primeira Liga TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.
For the 2016/17 season, legal streaming service fubo Português has acquired the US online streaming rights to broadcast every game from gameweek 2 onwards. All of the details including pricing can be found here.
In addition to fubo Português, Univision Deportes will broadcast a few Primeira Liga games per month on television (fubo Português also streams Univision Deportes too).
Still, we’ll be sure to keep you updated throughout the season with all of the TV times and streaming info of where you can watch Benfica, Sporting, Porto and other great Portuguese teams as well as games from Taca de Portugal.
SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering 190 channels starting for $49.99/month, and you’ll get a free Amazon Echo Dot as well as one year of HBO (use offer code CJFreeEchoDot). Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.
Here’s the Primeira Liga TV schedule:
Primeira Liga TV schedule
Last updated: July 23, 2017
All times Eastern USA
Saturday, July 29
Arsenal vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Sunday, July 30
RB Leipzig vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 9am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Friday, August 4
UEFA Champions League playoff round draw, 6am, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Thursday, August 24
UEFA Champions League group stage draw, Noon, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Friday, August 25
UEFA Europa League group stage draw, 6am, FOX Soccer Match Pass
Thursday, August 31
Portugal vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45pm, TV TBD
Sunday, September 3
Hungary vs. Portugal, 2:45pm, TV TBD
Saturday, October 7
Andorra vs. Portugal, 2:45pm, TV TBD
Tuesday, October 10
Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2:45pm, TV TBD
Do you have any questions about the Primeira Liga TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
Benfica is a great team!
Its pretty hard to argue that Barcelona is inferior to any team, but it has a lot to do with the referees and what they allow/tolerate. Put Barca against most English teams and physically the English Teams would destroy the Spanish team and its compatriots. Yet if they were playing in Spain, the very physical smash mouth soccer you see in English football would results in so many yellow cards that the teams would be decimated. An then there are all the others each with its own style, temperament and temperance. I find all of them entertaining but get most enthused about the English and Spanish teams.
FUBO has the exclusive streaming rights,correct? How about tv rights,anybody else besides Univision Deportes? Tks
Correct. fuboTV has the streaming rights, and Univision Deportes shows the occasional game on TV. But that’s it.
Any news for 17/18? Will this be updated for the matches starting on Sunday?