If you’re looking for the Portuguese Primeira Liga TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

For the 2016/17 season, legal streaming service fubo Português has acquired the US online streaming rights to broadcast every game from gameweek 2 onwards. All of the details including pricing can be found here.

Primeira Liga TV schedule

In addition to fubo Português, Univision Deportes will broadcast a few Primeira Liga games per month on television (fubo Português also streams Univision Deportes too).

Still, we’ll be sure to keep you updated throughout the season with all of the TV times and streaming info of where you can watch Benfica, Sporting, Porto and other great Portuguese teams as well as games from Taca de Portugal.

Looking to watch Primeira Liga matches online from your office, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

Here’s the Primeira Liga TV schedule:

Last updated: July 23, 2017

All times Eastern USA

 

Saturday, July 29

Arsenal vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 11:15am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

 

Sunday, July 30

RB Leipzig vs. Benfica (Emirates Cup), 9am, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

 

Friday, August 4

UEFA Champions League playoff round draw, 6am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

 

Thursday, August 24

UEFA Champions League group stage draw, Noon, FOX Soccer Match Pass

 

Friday, August 25

UEFA Europa League group stage draw, 6am, FOX Soccer Match Pass

 

Thursday, August 31

Portugal vs. Faroe Islands, 2:45pm, TV TBD

 

Sunday, September 3

Hungary vs. Portugal, 2:45pm, TV TBD

 

Saturday, October 7

Andorra vs. Portugal, 2:45pm, TV TBD

 

Tuesday, October 10

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2:45pm, TV TBD

 

