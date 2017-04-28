If you’re looking for the Gold Cup TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.
The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be televised live across FOX Sports (English-language) and Univision (Spanish-language). All matches will also be streamed live across a variety of legal streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV, FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2GO.
Here’s the Gold Cup TV schedule (all times Eastern):
Last updated: March 13, 2017
Friday, July 7
French Guiana vs. Canada, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Honduras vs. Costa Rica, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 8
Martinique vs. Haiti or Nicaragua, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
USA vs. Panama, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 9
Mexico vs. El Salvador, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Curacao vs. Jamaica, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Tuesday, July 11
Honduras vs. French Guiana, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Costa Rica vs. Canada, time TBD, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 12
USA vs. Martinique, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Panama vs. Haiti or Nicaragua, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Thursday, July 13
El Salvador vs. Jamaica, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Mexico vs. Curacao, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Friday, July 14
Canada vs. Honduras, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Costa Rica vs. French Guiana, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 15
Haiti or Nicaragua vs. USA, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Panama vs. Martinique, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 16
Jamaica vs. Mexico, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
El Salvador vs. Curacao, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 19
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Thursday, July 20
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 22
TBD vs. TBD (semi-final), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Sunday, July 23
TBD vs. TBD (semi-final), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26
TBD vs. TBD (final), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]
Do you have any questions about the Gold Cup TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
Imagine the Gold Cup Fnal on FOX on a wednesday!