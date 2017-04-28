If you’re looking for the Gold Cup TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

Gold Cup TV schedule

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be televised live across FOX Sports (English-language) and Univision (Spanish-language). All matches will also be streamed live across a variety of legal streaming services such as fuboTV, Sling TV, FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer 2GO.

Looking to watch Gold Cup games online from work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

Here’s the Gold Cup TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Last updated: March 13, 2017

 

Friday, July 7

French Guiana vs. Canada, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Honduras vs. Costa Rica, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 8

Martinique vs. Haiti or Nicaragua, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

USA vs. Panama, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Sunday, July 9

Mexico vs. El Salvador, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Curacao vs. Jamaica, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Tuesday, July 11

Honduras vs. French Guiana, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Costa Rica vs. Canada, time TBD, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 12

USA vs. Martinique, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Panama vs. Haiti or Nicaragua, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Thursday, July 13

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Mexico vs. Curacao, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Friday, July 14

Canada vs. Honduras, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 15

Haiti or Nicaragua vs. USA, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

Panama vs. Martinique, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Sunday, July 16

Jamaica vs. Mexico, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

El Salvador vs. Curacao, time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 19

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Thursday, July 20

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinal), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Saturday, July 22

TBD vs. TBD (semi-final), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Sunday, July 23

TBD vs. TBD (semi-final), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Wednesday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD (final), time TBD, TV TBD [TICKETS]

 

Do you have any questions about the Gold Cup TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

